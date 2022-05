Märt Aro’s involvement in the field of education development dates back to his secondary school years which saw Märt organising educational events for peers on a national level.

Since 2004, Märt has established numerous organisations and companies in the area of education development.

Märt is the co-founder of DreamApply.com Student Application Management Platform, launched in 2011. DreamApply is used by more than 300 universities from across 40 countries, serving millions of users annually.

Märt is serving as Chairman of the Board at NGO Nordic EdTech Forum - N8 that brings together 200 founders of education innovation initiatives from eight Northern European countries with the aim of sharing experience and fostering cooperation.

In order to drive education forward Märt regularly collaborates with: United Nations, European Union, Estonian Ministry of Education and Research, People-Centered Internet, and many others.