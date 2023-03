Boycott Lidl!



'Soya & Insect Patties' on the shelves at Lidl, Newcastle West County Limerick. The 'Patties' contain dried mealworm larva. If we do not make a stand we will witness the incremental replacement of meat with insects.



Boycott Lidl and let them know WHY! pic.twitter.com/RJhvGxgAbX