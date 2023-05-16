|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|8218,25
|-0,1%
|-9,0%
|-1,8%
|-10,5%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|8272,50
|0,2%
|-8,3%
|-1,2%
|-9,7%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|2057,50
|-0,5%
|-6,4%
|-11,9%
|0,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|2072,50
|-0,2%
|-4,5%
|-9,6%
|0,7%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|2263,00
|1,9%
|-4,1%
|-3,7%
|-18,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|2259,50
|1,3%
|-5,3%
|-5,0%
|-19,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|25314,00
|0,8%
|1,8%
|2,3%
|-24,7%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|24994,00
|0,6%
|0,6%
|0,7%
|-25,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|21484,75
|-2,8%
|-10,6%
|-28,1%
|-20,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|21622,00
|-2,7%
|-10,4%
|-28,0%
|-20,7%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|2517,50
|-0,6%
|-12,4%
|-16,2%
|-27,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|2532,00
|-0,7%
|-11,4%
|-14,8%
|-27,4%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-05-15
|86,97
|-1,7%
|-7,3%
|3,6%
|-4,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-05-12
|119,00
|1,3%
|-9,9%
|-47,1%
|-52,1%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|735,50
|3,3%
|-11,6%
|-27,2%
|-39,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-05-15
|668,45
|3,7%
|-11,2%
|-27,8%
|-38,3%
