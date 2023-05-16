Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-05-15 8218,25 -0,1% -9,0% -1,8% -10,5%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-05-15 8272,50 0,2% -8,3% -1,2% -9,7%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-05-15 2057,50 -0,5% -6,4% -11,9% 0,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-05-15 2072,50 -0,2% -4,5% -9,6% 0,7%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-05-15 2263,00 1,9% -4,1% -3,7% -18,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-05-15 2259,50 1,3% -5,3% -5,0% -19,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-05-15 25314,00 0,8% 1,8% 2,3% -24,7%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-05-15 24994,00 0,6% 0,6% 0,7% -25,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-05-15 21484,75 -2,8% -10,6% -28,1% -20,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-05-15 21622,00 -2,7% -10,4% -28,0% -20,7%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-05-15 2517,50 -0,6% -12,4% -16,2% -27,9%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-05-15 2532,00 -0,7% -11,4% -14,8% -27,4%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-05-15 86,97 -1,7% -7,3% 3,6% -4,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-05-12 119,00 1,3% -9,9% -47,1% -52,1%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-05-15 735,50 3,3% -11,6% -27,2% -39,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-05-15 668,45 3,7% -11,2% -27,8% -38,3%