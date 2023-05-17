|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|8074,24
|-1,8%
|-10,6%
|-3,5%
|-12,8%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|8121,50
|-1,8%
|-10,0%
|-3,0%
|-12,1%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|2031,25
|-1,3%
|-7,6%
|-13,1%
|-2,2%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|2045,50
|-1,3%
|-5,7%
|-10,8%
|-2,4%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|2254,50
|-0,4%
|-4,5%
|-4,0%
|-19,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|2259,50
|0,0%
|-5,3%
|-5,0%
|-20,2%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|24814,00
|-2,0%
|-0,3%
|0,2%
|-27,1%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|24524,00
|-1,9%
|-1,3%
|-1,1%
|-27,6%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|20986,00
|-2,3%
|-12,6%
|-29,8%
|-20,7%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|21122,00
|-2,3%
|-12,5%
|-29,7%
|-20,4%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|2479,50
|-1,5%
|-13,7%
|-17,4%
|-30,4%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|2492,00
|-1,6%
|-12,8%
|-16,2%
|-30,1%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-05-16
|88,59
|1,9%
|-5,6%
|5,5%
|-4,2%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|108,25
|-9,0%
|-18,0%
|-51,9%
|-56,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|727,84
|-1,0%
|-12,5%
|-27,9%
|-39,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|661,06
|-1,1%
|-12,2%
|-28,6%
|-39,0%
