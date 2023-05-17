Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-05-16 8074,24 -1,8% -10,6% -3,5% -12,8%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-05-16 8121,50 -1,8% -10,0% -3,0% -12,1%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-05-16 2031,25 -1,3% -7,6% -13,1% -2,2%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-05-16 2045,50 -1,3% -5,7% -10,8% -2,4%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-05-16 2254,50 -0,4% -4,5% -4,0% -19,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-05-16 2259,50 0,0% -5,3% -5,0% -20,2%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-05-16 24814,00 -2,0% -0,3% 0,2% -27,1%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-05-16 24524,00 -1,9% -1,3% -1,1% -27,6%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-05-16 20986,00 -2,3% -12,6% -29,8% -20,7%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-05-16 21122,00 -2,3% -12,5% -29,7% -20,4%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-05-16 2479,50 -1,5% -13,7% -17,4% -30,4%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-05-16 2492,00 -1,6% -12,8% -16,2% -30,1%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-05-16 88,59 1,9% -5,6% 5,5% -4,2%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-05-16 108,25 -9,0% -18,0% -51,9% -56,4%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-05-16 727,84 -1,0% -12,5% -27,9% -39,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-05-16 661,06 -1,1% -12,2% -28,6% -39,0%