Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-05-17 8262,75 2,3% -7,8% -1,2% -12,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-05-17 8302,00 2,2% -7,4% -0,8% -11,4%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-05-17 2051,20 1,0% -4,1% -12,2% -1,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-05-17 2055,50 0,5% -2,7% -10,4% -2,2%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-05-17 2308,55 2,4% -2,5% -1,7% -19,4%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-05-17 2296,50 1,6% -3,4% -3,4% -20,6%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-05-17 25077,00 1,1% -9,1% 1,3% -26,9%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-05-17 24802,00 1,1% -9,4% 0,0% -27,2%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-05-17 21215,00 1,1% -13,9% -29,0% -19,4%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-05-17 21334,00 1,0% -13,6% -29,0% -19,2%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-05-17 2518,75 1,6% -11,6% -16,1% -31,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-05-17 2524,00 1,3% -10,9% -15,1% -31,1%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-05-17 88,15 -0,5% -5,3% 5,0% -7,0%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-05-16 108,25 -9,0% -18,0% -51,9% -56,4%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-05-17 748,63 2,9% -7,8% -25,9% -36,4%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-05-17 681,92 3,2% -7,9% -26,3% -35,4%