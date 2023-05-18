|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|8262,75
|2,3%
|-7,8%
|-1,2%
|-12,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|8302,00
|2,2%
|-7,4%
|-0,8%
|-11,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|2051,20
|1,0%
|-4,1%
|-12,2%
|-1,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|2055,50
|0,5%
|-2,7%
|-10,4%
|-2,2%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|2308,55
|2,4%
|-2,5%
|-1,7%
|-19,4%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|2296,50
|1,6%
|-3,4%
|-3,4%
|-20,6%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|25077,00
|1,1%
|-9,1%
|1,3%
|-26,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|24802,00
|1,1%
|-9,4%
|0,0%
|-27,2%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|21215,00
|1,1%
|-13,9%
|-29,0%
|-19,4%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|21334,00
|1,0%
|-13,6%
|-29,0%
|-19,2%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|2518,75
|1,6%
|-11,6%
|-16,1%
|-31,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|2524,00
|1,3%
|-10,9%
|-15,1%
|-31,1%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-05-17
|88,15
|-0,5%
|-5,3%
|5,0%
|-7,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|108,25
|-9,0%
|-18,0%
|-51,9%
|-56,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|748,63
|2,9%
|-7,8%
|-25,9%
|-36,4%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-05-17
|681,92
|3,2%
|-7,9%
|-26,3%
|-35,4%
