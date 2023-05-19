|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|8128,48
|-1,6%
|-9,7%
|-2,8%
|-12,1%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|8172,50
|-1,6%
|-9,3%
|-2,4%
|-11,5%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|2061,25
|0,5%
|-5,4%
|-11,8%
|1,0%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|2055,50
|0,0%
|-4,2%
|-10,4%
|0,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|2291,75
|-0,7%
|-5,3%
|-2,5%
|-19,3%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|2283,50
|-0,6%
|-6,3%
|-4,0%
|-20,1%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|25247,00
|0,7%
|-10,2%
|2,0%
|-24,1%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|25014,00
|0,9%
|-10,2%
|0,8%
|-24,2%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|20812,25
|-1,9%
|-18,7%
|-30,4%
|-20,3%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|20934,00
|-1,9%
|-18,3%
|-30,3%
|-20,0%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|2450,00
|-2,7%
|-14,9%
|-18,4%
|-32,5%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|2459,00
|-2,6%
|-14,4%
|-17,3%
|-32,1%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-05-18
|89,85
|1,9%
|-5,7%
|7,0%
|2,3%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-05-16
|108,25
|-9,0%
|-18,0%
|-51,9%
|-56,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|740,54
|-1,1%
|-8,1%
|-26,7%
|-35,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-05-18
|673,92
|-1,2%
|-8,2%
|-27,2%
|-34,2%
