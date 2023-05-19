Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-05-18 8128,48 -1,6% -9,7% -2,8% -12,1%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-05-18 8172,50 -1,6% -9,3% -2,4% -11,5%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-05-18 2061,25 0,5% -5,4% -11,8% 1,0%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-05-18 2055,50 0,0% -4,2% -10,4% 0,1%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-05-18 2291,75 -0,7% -5,3% -2,5% -19,3%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-05-18 2283,50 -0,6% -6,3% -4,0% -20,1%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-05-18 25247,00 0,7% -10,2% 2,0% -24,1%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-05-18 25014,00 0,9% -10,2% 0,8% -24,2%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-05-18 20812,25 -1,9% -18,7% -30,4% -20,3%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-05-18 20934,00 -1,9% -18,3% -30,3% -20,0%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-05-18 2450,00 -2,7% -14,9% -18,4% -32,5%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-05-18 2459,00 -2,6% -14,4% -17,3% -32,1%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-05-18 89,85 1,9% -5,7% 7,0% 2,3%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-05-16 108,25 -9,0% -18,0% -51,9% -56,4%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-05-18 740,54 -1,1% -8,1% -26,7% -35,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-05-18 673,92 -1,2% -8,2% -27,2% -34,2%