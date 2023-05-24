|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|8035,74
|-0,3%
|-8,5%
|-3,9%
|-16,2%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|8102,00
|-0,3%
|-7,9%
|-3,2%
|-15,1%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|2071,50
|-1,0%
|-5,7%
|-11,3%
|-5,7%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|2073,00
|-0,7%
|-4,1%
|-9,6%
|-5,4%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|2202,60
|-2,2%
|-7,7%
|-6,3%
|-24,9%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|2227,00
|-1,6%
|-7,1%
|-6,3%
|-24,7%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|24454,99
|-2,6%
|-8,7%
|-1,2%
|-29,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|24320,00
|-2,5%
|-8,6%
|-2,0%
|-29,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|20838,00
|-2,0%
|-14,6%
|-30,3%
|-24,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|21047,00
|-1,7%
|-14,0%
|-30,0%
|-24,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|2367,50
|-2,4%
|-12,5%
|-21,2%
|-37,7%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|2372,50
|-2,4%
|-12,7%
|-20,2%
|-37,3%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-05-23
|85,50
|-2,6%
|-4,7%
|1,8%
|5,5%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-05-19
|110,00
|1,6%
|-16,7%
|-51,1%
|-55,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|729,94
|-0,1%
|-5,6%
|-27,7%
|-38,7%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-05-23
|665,00
|-0,1%
|-5,4%
|-28,2%
|-37,4%
komentarze (0)