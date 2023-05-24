Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-05-23 8035,74 -0,3% -8,5% -3,9% -16,2%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-05-23 8102,00 -0,3% -7,9% -3,2% -15,1%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-05-23 2071,50 -1,0% -5,7% -11,3% -5,7%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-05-23 2073,00 -0,7% -4,1% -9,6% -5,4%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-05-23 2202,60 -2,2% -7,7% -6,3% -24,9%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-05-23 2227,00 -1,6% -7,1% -6,3% -24,7%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-05-23 24454,99 -2,6% -8,7% -1,2% -29,9%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-05-23 24320,00 -2,5% -8,6% -2,0% -29,7%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-05-23 20838,00 -2,0% -14,6% -30,3% -24,8%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-05-23 21047,00 -1,7% -14,0% -30,0% -24,1%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-05-23 2367,50 -2,4% -12,5% -21,2% -37,7%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-05-23 2372,50 -2,4% -12,7% -20,2% -37,3%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-05-23 85,50 -2,6% -4,7% 1,8% 5,5%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-05-19 110,00 1,6% -16,7% -51,1% -55,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-05-23 729,94 -0,1% -5,6% -27,7% -38,7%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-05-23 665,00 -0,1% -5,4% -28,2% -37,4%