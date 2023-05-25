|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|7851,75
|-2,3%
|-9,9%
|-6,1%
|-17,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|7901,50
|-2,5%
|-9,5%
|-5,6%
|-16,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|2046,75
|-1,2%
|-6,0%
|-12,4%
|-5,3%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|2049,00
|-1,2%
|-4,4%
|-10,6%
|-5,5%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|2211,18
|0,4%
|-6,3%
|-5,9%
|-23,1%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|2205,00
|-1,0%
|-7,4%
|-7,3%
|-24,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|24127,01
|-1,3%
|-10,0%
|-2,5%
|-29,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|23965,00
|-1,5%
|-10,1%
|-3,4%
|-29,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|20522,00
|-1,5%
|-16,2%
|-31,3%
|-22,6%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|20732,00
|-1,5%
|-15,7%
|-31,0%
|-21,9%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|2305,25
|-2,6%
|-13,2%
|-23,2%
|-39,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|2313,00
|-2,5%
|-13,4%
|-22,2%
|-39,0%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-05-24
|85,15
|-0,4%
|-3,7%
|1,4%
|1,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-05-19
|110,00
|1,6%
|-16,7%
|-51,1%
|-55,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|741,22
|1,6%
|-5,7%
|-26,6%
|-38,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-05-24
|676,75
|1,8%
|-4,9%
|-26,9%
|-37,2%
