Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-05-24 7851,75 -2,3% -9,9% -6,1% -17,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-05-24 7901,50 -2,5% -9,5% -5,6% -16,4%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-05-24 2046,75 -1,2% -6,0% -12,4% -5,3%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-05-24 2049,00 -1,2% -4,4% -10,6% -5,5%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-05-24 2211,18 0,4% -6,3% -5,9% -23,1%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-05-24 2205,00 -1,0% -7,4% -7,3% -24,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-05-24 24127,01 -1,3% -10,0% -2,5% -29,9%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-05-24 23965,00 -1,5% -10,1% -3,4% -29,7%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-05-24 20522,00 -1,5% -16,2% -31,3% -22,6%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-05-24 20732,00 -1,5% -15,7% -31,0% -21,9%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-05-24 2305,25 -2,6% -13,2% -23,2% -39,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-05-24 2313,00 -2,5% -13,4% -22,2% -39,0%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-05-24 85,15 -0,4% -3,7% 1,4% 1,0%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-05-19 110,00 1,6% -16,7% -51,1% -55,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-05-24 741,22 1,6% -5,7% -26,6% -38,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-05-24 676,75 1,8% -4,9% -26,9% -37,2%