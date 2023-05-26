Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-05-25 7914,75 0,8% -7,0% -5,4% -15,5%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-05-25 7962,50 0,8% -6,6% -4,9% -15,0%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-05-25 2073,00 1,3% -2,7% -11,3% -0,8%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-05-25 2074,00 1,2% -1,5% -9,6% -1,4%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-05-25 2244,75 1,5% -3,4% -4,5% -21,1%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-05-25 2231,00 1,2% -4,5% -6,2% -22,4%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-05-25 24803,00 2,8% -3,6% 0,2% -27,7%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-05-25 24607,00 2,7% -3,8% -0,8% -27,8%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-05-25 21053,50 2,6% -9,5% -29,6% -21,2%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-05-25 21228,00 2,4% -9,1% -29,4% -20,8%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-05-25 2259,00 -2,0% -12,9% -24,8% -39,9%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-05-25 2272,00 -1,8% -12,6% -23,6% -39,4%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-05-25 82,99 -2,5% -4,6% -1,2% -1,7%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-05-25 98,00 -10,9% -26,9% -56,4% -60,6%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-05-25 722,33 -2,6% -5,6% -28,5% -41,6%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-05-25 658,83 -2,7% -4,6% -28,8% -41,1%