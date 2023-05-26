|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|7914,75
|0,8%
|-7,0%
|-5,4%
|-15,5%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|7962,50
|0,8%
|-6,6%
|-4,9%
|-15,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|2073,00
|1,3%
|-2,7%
|-11,3%
|-0,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|2074,00
|1,2%
|-1,5%
|-9,6%
|-1,4%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|2244,75
|1,5%
|-3,4%
|-4,5%
|-21,1%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|2231,00
|1,2%
|-4,5%
|-6,2%
|-22,4%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|24803,00
|2,8%
|-3,6%
|0,2%
|-27,7%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|24607,00
|2,7%
|-3,8%
|-0,8%
|-27,8%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|21053,50
|2,6%
|-9,5%
|-29,6%
|-21,2%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|21228,00
|2,4%
|-9,1%
|-29,4%
|-20,8%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|2259,00
|-2,0%
|-12,9%
|-24,8%
|-39,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|2272,00
|-1,8%
|-12,6%
|-23,6%
|-39,4%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-05-25
|82,99
|-2,5%
|-4,6%
|-1,2%
|-1,7%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|98,00
|-10,9%
|-26,9%
|-56,4%
|-60,6%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|722,33
|-2,6%
|-5,6%
|-28,5%
|-41,6%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|658,83
|-2,7%
|-4,6%
|-28,8%
|-41,1%
