Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-05-26 8106,00 2,4% -5,0% -3,1% -13,3%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-05-26 8135,00 2,2% -4,9% -2,8% -13,0%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-05-26 2078,25 0,3% -2,1% -11,1% -1,8%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-05-26 2078,50 0,2% -1,3% -9,4% -2,3%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-05-26 2245,50 0,0% -2,9% -4,4% -20,9%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-05-26 2237,50 0,3% -3,8% -5,9% -21,9%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-05-26 25214,00 1,7% -2,5% 1,9% -25,6%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-05-26 24846,00 1,0% -3,5% 0,2% -26,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-05-26 21034,50 -0,1% -11,0% -29,6% -22,5%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-05-26 21162,00 -0,3% -10,5% -29,6% -22,2%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-05-26 2329,25 3,1% -11,9% -22,4% -37,8%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-05-26 2343,50 3,1% -11,4% -21,2% -37,3%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-05-26 82,30 -0,8% -3,9% -2,0% -6,1%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-05-25 98,00 -10,9% -26,9% -56,4% -60,6%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-05-26 731,01 1,2% -1,8% -27,6% -42,6%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-05-26 670,00 1,7% 0,3% -27,6% -42,1%