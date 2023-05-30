|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|8106,00
|2,4%
|-5,0%
|-3,1%
|-13,3%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|8135,00
|2,2%
|-4,9%
|-2,8%
|-13,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|2078,25
|0,3%
|-2,1%
|-11,1%
|-1,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|2078,50
|0,2%
|-1,3%
|-9,4%
|-2,3%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|2245,50
|0,0%
|-2,9%
|-4,4%
|-20,9%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|2237,50
|0,3%
|-3,8%
|-5,9%
|-21,9%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|25214,00
|1,7%
|-2,5%
|1,9%
|-25,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|24846,00
|1,0%
|-3,5%
|0,2%
|-26,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|21034,50
|-0,1%
|-11,0%
|-29,6%
|-22,5%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|21162,00
|-0,3%
|-10,5%
|-29,6%
|-22,2%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|2329,25
|3,1%
|-11,9%
|-22,4%
|-37,8%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-26
|2343,50
|3,1%
|-11,4%
|-21,2%
|-37,3%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-05-29
|82,86
|0,7%
|-5,1%
|-1,3%
|-4,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|98,00
|-10,9%
|-26,9%
|-56,4%
|-60,6%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-05-29
|731,51
|0,1%
|-1,8%
|-27,6%
|-43,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-05-29
|670,50
|0,1%
|-0,2%
|-27,6%
|-42,7%
