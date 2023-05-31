|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|8103,00
|0,0%
|-5,5%
|-3,1%
|-15,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|8123,00
|-0,1%
|-5,5%
|-3,0%
|-14,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|2064,75
|-0,6%
|-5,0%
|-11,6%
|-4,7%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|2064,00
|-0,7%
|-3,9%
|-10,0%
|-5,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|2251,51
|0,3%
|-4,9%
|-4,2%
|-21,2%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|2224,00
|-0,6%
|-5,6%
|-6,5%
|-23,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|25867,00
|2,6%
|-2,0%
|4,5%
|-25,8%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|25561,00
|2,9%
|-2,0%
|3,0%
|-26,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|20865,50
|-0,8%
|-13,8%
|-30,2%
|-28,6%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|21027,00
|-0,6%
|-13,2%
|-30,0%
|-28,2%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|2287,77
|-1,8%
|-13,7%
|-23,8%
|-41,7%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|2302,50
|-1,7%
|-13,0%
|-22,5%
|-41,0%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-05-30
|80,52
|-2,8%
|-7,8%
|-4,1%
|-7,3%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|98,00
|-10,9%
|-26,9%
|-56,4%
|-60,6%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|703,75
|-3,8%
|-5,6%
|-30,3%
|-46,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-05-30
|645,50
|-3,7%
|-3,9%
|-30,3%
|-46,0%
