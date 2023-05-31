Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-05-30 8103,00 0,0% -5,5% -3,1% -15,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-05-30 8123,00 -0,1% -5,5% -3,0% -14,9%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-05-30 2064,75 -0,6% -5,0% -11,6% -4,7%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-05-30 2064,00 -0,7% -3,9% -10,0% -5,1%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-05-30 2251,51 0,3% -4,9% -4,2% -21,2%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-05-30 2224,00 -0,6% -5,6% -6,5% -23,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-05-30 25867,00 2,6% -2,0% 4,5% -25,8%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-05-30 25561,00 2,9% -2,0% 3,0% -26,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-05-30 20865,50 -0,8% -13,8% -30,2% -28,6%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-05-30 21027,00 -0,6% -13,2% -30,0% -28,2%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-05-30 2287,77 -1,8% -13,7% -23,8% -41,7%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-05-30 2302,50 -1,7% -13,0% -22,5% -41,0%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-05-30 80,52 -2,8% -7,8% -4,1% -7,3%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-05-25 98,00 -10,9% -26,9% -56,4% -60,6%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-05-30 703,75 -3,8% -5,6% -30,3% -46,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-05-30 645,50 -3,7% -3,9% -30,3% -46,0%