|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|8070,00
|-0,4%
|-5,9%
|-3,5%
|-14,6%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|8089,00
|-0,4%
|-5,9%
|-3,4%
|-14,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|2011,53
|-2,6%
|-7,5%
|-13,9%
|-7,5%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|2012,50
|-2,5%
|-6,3%
|-12,2%
|-7,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|2286,50
|1,6%
|-3,4%
|-2,7%
|-17,1%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|2246,00
|1,0%
|-4,7%
|-5,6%
|-19,4%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|25700,91
|-0,6%
|-2,6%
|3,8%
|-26,4%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|25454,00
|-0,4%
|-2,4%
|2,6%
|-26,6%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|20433,00
|-2,1%
|-15,6%
|-31,6%
|-27,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|20588,00
|-2,1%
|-15,0%
|-31,5%
|-27,5%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|2229,75
|-2,5%
|-15,9%
|-25,8%
|-43,4%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|2248,50
|-2,3%
|-15,1%
|-24,4%
|-42,5%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-05-31
|81,02
|0,6%
|-7,2%
|-3,5%
|-6,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|98,00
|-10,9%
|-26,9%
|-56,4%
|-60,6%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|700,00
|-0,5%
|-6,1%
|-30,7%
|-48,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-05-31
|640,80
|-0,7%
|-4,6%
|-30,8%
|-48,3%
