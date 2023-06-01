Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-05-31 8070,00 -0,4% -5,9% -3,5% -14,6%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-05-31 8089,00 -0,4% -5,9% -3,4% -14,4%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-05-31 2011,53 -2,6% -7,5% -13,9% -7,5%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-05-31 2012,50 -2,5% -6,3% -12,2% -7,8%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-05-31 2286,50 1,6% -3,4% -2,7% -17,1%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-05-31 2246,00 1,0% -4,7% -5,6% -19,4%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-05-31 25700,91 -0,6% -2,6% 3,8% -26,4%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-05-31 25454,00 -0,4% -2,4% 2,6% -26,6%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-05-31 20433,00 -2,1% -15,6% -31,6% -27,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-05-31 20588,00 -2,1% -15,0% -31,5% -27,5%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-05-31 2229,75 -2,5% -15,9% -25,8% -43,4%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-05-31 2248,50 -2,3% -15,1% -24,4% -42,5%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-05-31 81,02 0,6% -7,2% -3,5% -6,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-05-25 98,00 -10,9% -26,9% -56,4% -60,6%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-05-31 700,00 -0,5% -6,1% -30,7% -48,8%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-05-31 640,80 -0,7% -4,6% -30,8% -48,3%