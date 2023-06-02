|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|8240,00
|2,1%
|-3,9%
|-1,5%
|-13,2%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|8243,50
|1,9%
|-4,1%
|-1,5%
|-13,2%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|1995,50
|-0,8%
|-8,2%
|-14,6%
|-7,7%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|1999,00
|-0,7%
|-6,9%
|-12,8%
|-7,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|2314,25
|1,2%
|-2,3%
|-1,5%
|-14,2%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|2282,50
|1,6%
|-3,1%
|-4,0%
|-16,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|25672,00
|-0,1%
|-2,8%
|3,7%
|-27,1%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|25437,00
|-0,1%
|-2,5%
|2,5%
|-27,2%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|21185,00
|3,7%
|-12,5%
|-29,1%
|-24,5%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|21318,00
|3,5%
|-12,0%
|-29,1%
|-24,2%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|2250,25
|0,9%
|-15,1%
|-25,1%
|-42,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|2267,00
|0,8%
|-14,4%
|-23,7%
|-41,3%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-01
|78,72
|-2,8%
|-8,4%
|-6,3%
|-11,5%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-05-25
|98,00
|-10,9%
|-26,9%
|-56,4%
|-60,6%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|721,54
|3,1%
|-3,2%
|-28,5%
|-46,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-01
|656,55
|2,5%
|-2,3%
|-29,1%
|-46,2%
