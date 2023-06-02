Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-01 8240,00 2,1% -3,9% -1,5% -13,2%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-01 8243,50 1,9% -4,1% -1,5% -13,2%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-01 1995,50 -0,8% -8,2% -14,6% -7,7%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-01 1999,00 -0,7% -6,9% -12,8% -7,8%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-01 2314,25 1,2% -2,3% -1,5% -14,2%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-01 2282,50 1,6% -3,1% -4,0% -16,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-01 25672,00 -0,1% -2,8% 3,7% -27,1%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-01 25437,00 -0,1% -2,5% 2,5% -27,2%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-01 21185,00 3,7% -12,5% -29,1% -24,5%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-01 21318,00 3,5% -12,0% -29,1% -24,2%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-01 2250,25 0,9% -15,1% -25,1% -42,1%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-01 2267,00 0,8% -14,4% -23,7% -41,3%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-01 78,72 -2,8% -8,4% -6,3% -11,5%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-05-25 98,00 -10,9% -26,9% -56,4% -60,6%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-01 721,54 3,1% -3,2% -28,5% -46,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-01 656,55 2,5% -2,3% -29,1% -46,2%