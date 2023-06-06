|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|8331,01
|1,2%
|-2,7%
|-0,4%
|-12,3%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|8335,00
|1,2%
|-2,9%
|-0,4%
|-12,3%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|2035,50
|-0,1%
|-3,4%
|-12,9%
|-5,9%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|2028,00
|-0,2%
|-4,2%
|-11,6%
|-6,5%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|2202,00
|-1,4%
|-5,0%
|-6,3%
|-18,4%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|2244,00
|-0,9%
|-3,2%
|-5,6%
|-17,7%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|25896,00
|0,0%
|-1,8%
|4,6%
|-26,4%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|25565,00
|-0,3%
|-1,9%
|3,1%
|-26,8%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|20770,00
|-1,5%
|-15,0%
|-30,5%
|-26,0%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|20898,00
|-1,5%
|-14,8%
|-30,5%
|-25,7%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|2280,50
|-0,9%
|-14,9%
|-24,1%
|-41,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|2288,50
|-0,8%
|-14,8%
|-23,0%
|-40,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-05
|82,48
|4,4%
|-2,9%
|-1,8%
|-8,1%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|100,00
|4,2%
|-23,7%
|-55,6%
|-56,3%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|739,37
|0,3%
|2,0%
|-26,8%
|-47,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-05
|674,62
|0,3%
|3,3%
|-27,1%
|-47,3%
