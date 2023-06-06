Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-05 8331,01 1,2% -2,7% -0,4% -12,3%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-05 8335,00 1,2% -2,9% -0,4% -12,3%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-05 2035,50 -0,1% -3,4% -12,9% -5,9%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-05 2028,00 -0,2% -4,2% -11,6% -6,5%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-05 2202,00 -1,4% -5,0% -6,3% -18,4%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-05 2244,00 -0,9% -3,2% -5,6% -17,7%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-05 25896,00 0,0% -1,8% 4,6% -26,4%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-05 25565,00 -0,3% -1,9% 3,1% -26,8%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-05 20770,00 -1,5% -15,0% -30,5% -26,0%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-05 20898,00 -1,5% -14,8% -30,5% -25,7%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-05 2280,50 -0,9% -14,9% -24,1% -41,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-05 2288,50 -0,8% -14,8% -23,0% -40,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-05 82,48 4,4% -2,9% -1,8% -8,1%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-05 100,00 4,2% -23,7% -55,6% -56,3%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-05 739,37 0,3% 2,0% -26,8% -47,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-05 674,62 0,3% 3,3% -27,1% -47,3%