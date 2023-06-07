Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-06 8334,00 0,0% -2,6% -0,4% -14,5%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-06 8339,00 0,0% -2,8% -0,4% -14,4%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-06 2034,50 0,0% -3,4% -12,9% -7,8%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-06 2026,00 -0,1% -4,3% -11,6% -8,5%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-06 2165,43 -1,7% -6,5% -7,8% -21,3%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-06 2210,00 -1,5% -4,7% -7,1% -20,6%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-06 26063,00 0,6% -1,2% 5,3% -27,5%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-06 25618,00 0,2% -1,7% 3,3% -28,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-06 20846,00 0,4% -14,7% -30,2% -29,6%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-06 20968,00 0,3% -14,5% -30,2% -29,4%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-06 2322,50 1,8% -13,3% -22,7% -40,1%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-06 2319,00 1,3% -13,7% -22,0% -40,1%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-06 81,67 -1,0% -3,9% -2,7% -3,0%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-06 104,25 4,3% -20,4% -53,7% -54,5%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-06 736,49 -0,4% 1,6% -27,1% -48,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-06 671,24 -0,5% 2,8% -27,5% -48,2%