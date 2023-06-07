|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|8334,00
|0,0%
|-2,6%
|-0,4%
|-14,5%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|8339,00
|0,0%
|-2,8%
|-0,4%
|-14,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|2034,50
|0,0%
|-3,4%
|-12,9%
|-7,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|2026,00
|-0,1%
|-4,3%
|-11,6%
|-8,5%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|2165,43
|-1,7%
|-6,5%
|-7,8%
|-21,3%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|2210,00
|-1,5%
|-4,7%
|-7,1%
|-20,6%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|26063,00
|0,6%
|-1,2%
|5,3%
|-27,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|25618,00
|0,2%
|-1,7%
|3,3%
|-28,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|20846,00
|0,4%
|-14,7%
|-30,2%
|-29,6%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|20968,00
|0,3%
|-14,5%
|-30,2%
|-29,4%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|2322,50
|1,8%
|-13,3%
|-22,7%
|-40,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|2319,00
|1,3%
|-13,7%
|-22,0%
|-40,1%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-06
|81,67
|-1,0%
|-3,9%
|-2,7%
|-3,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|104,25
|4,3%
|-20,4%
|-53,7%
|-54,5%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|736,49
|-0,4%
|1,6%
|-27,1%
|-48,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-06
|671,24
|-0,5%
|2,8%
|-27,5%
|-48,2%
