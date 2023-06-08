|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|8292,10
|-0,5%
|-3,1%
|-0,9%
|-14,5%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|8293,50
|-0,5%
|-3,4%
|-0,9%
|-14,5%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|2049,75
|0,7%
|-2,7%
|-12,3%
|-7,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|2044,50
|0,9%
|-3,4%
|-10,8%
|-8,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|2174,25
|0,4%
|-6,2%
|-7,5%
|-20,8%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|2219,00
|0,4%
|-4,3%
|-6,7%
|-20,1%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|26092,00
|0,1%
|-1,1%
|5,4%
|-28,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|25650,00
|0,1%
|-1,6%
|3,4%
|-28,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|21309,00
|2,2%
|-12,8%
|-28,7%
|-27,5%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|21417,00
|2,1%
|-12,7%
|-28,7%
|-27,4%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|2399,10
|3,3%
|-10,5%
|-20,1%
|-36,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|2398,50
|3,4%
|-10,7%
|-19,3%
|-36,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-07
|83,54
|2,3%
|-1,7%
|-0,5%
|-0,6%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|100,00
|-4,1%
|-23,7%
|-55,6%
|-56,5%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|749,23
|1,7%
|3,4%
|-25,8%
|-46,6%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-07
|683,44
|1,8%
|4,7%
|-26,2%
|-46,4%
komentarze (0)