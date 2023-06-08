Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-07 8292,10 -0,5% -3,1% -0,9% -14,5%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-07 8293,50 -0,5% -3,4% -0,9% -14,5%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-07 2049,75 0,7% -2,7% -12,3% -7,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-07 2044,50 0,9% -3,4% -10,8% -8,1%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-07 2174,25 0,4% -6,2% -7,5% -20,8%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-07 2219,00 0,4% -4,3% -6,7% -20,1%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-07 26092,00 0,1% -1,1% 5,4% -28,5%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-07 25650,00 0,1% -1,6% 3,4% -28,9%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-07 21309,00 2,2% -12,8% -28,7% -27,5%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-07 21417,00 2,1% -12,7% -28,7% -27,4%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-07 2399,10 3,3% -10,5% -20,1% -36,9%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-07 2398,50 3,4% -10,7% -19,3% -36,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-07 83,54 2,3% -1,7% -0,5% -0,6%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-07 100,00 -4,1% -23,7% -55,6% -56,5%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-07 749,23 1,7% 3,4% -25,8% -46,6%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-07 683,44 1,8% 4,7% -26,2% -46,4%