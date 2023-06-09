Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-08 8336,00 0,5% -2,6% -0,3% -14,4%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-08 8347,50 0,7% -2,7% -0,3% -14,2%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-08 2052,00 0,1% -2,6% -12,2% -8,1%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-08 2037,50 -0,3% -3,8% -11,1% -8,7%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-08 2215,50 1,9% -4,4% -5,7% -20,5%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-08 2254,50 1,6% -2,8% -5,2% -20,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-08 26244,00 0,6% -0,5% 6,0% -29,9%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-08 25817,00 0,7% -0,9% 4,1% -30,4%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-08 21011,00 -1,4% -14,1% -29,7% -27,0%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-08 21132,00 -1,3% -13,9% -29,7% -26,8%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-08 2407,00 0,3% -10,2% -19,9% -37,4%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-08 2408,50 0,4% -10,3% -19,0% -37,0%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-08 83,99 0,5% -1,7% 0,0% 1,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-08 107,00 7,0% -18,3% -52,4% -53,5%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-08 743,22 -0,8% 0,4% -26,4% -47,1%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-08 675,45 -1,2% 1,2% -27,0% -47,0%