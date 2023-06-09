|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|8336,00
|0,5%
|-2,6%
|-0,3%
|-14,4%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|8347,50
|0,7%
|-2,7%
|-0,3%
|-14,2%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|2052,00
|0,1%
|-2,6%
|-12,2%
|-8,1%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|2037,50
|-0,3%
|-3,8%
|-11,1%
|-8,7%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|2215,50
|1,9%
|-4,4%
|-5,7%
|-20,5%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|2254,50
|1,6%
|-2,8%
|-5,2%
|-20,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|26244,00
|0,6%
|-0,5%
|6,0%
|-29,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|25817,00
|0,7%
|-0,9%
|4,1%
|-30,4%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|21011,00
|-1,4%
|-14,1%
|-29,7%
|-27,0%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|21132,00
|-1,3%
|-13,9%
|-29,7%
|-26,8%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|2407,00
|0,3%
|-10,2%
|-19,9%
|-37,4%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|2408,50
|0,4%
|-10,3%
|-19,0%
|-37,0%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-08
|83,99
|0,5%
|-1,7%
|0,0%
|1,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|107,00
|7,0%
|-18,3%
|-52,4%
|-53,5%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|743,22
|-0,8%
|0,4%
|-26,4%
|-47,1%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|675,45
|-1,2%
|1,2%
|-27,0%
|-47,0%
komentarze (0)