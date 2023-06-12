Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-09 8349,00 0,2% -2,5% -0,2% -13,2%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-09 8371,50 0,3% -2,6% 0,0% -12,9%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-09 2074,00 1,1% -2,7% -11,2% -5,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-09 2056,00 0,9% -3,8% -10,3% -6,4%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-09 2229,01 0,6% -3,7% -5,1% -18,5%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-09 2268,00 0,6% -2,2% -4,6% -17,9%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-09 26977,00 2,8% 2,5% 9,0% -27,1%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-09 26502,00 2,7% 2,0% 6,8% -27,9%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-09 21031,00 0,1% -10,2% -29,6% -24,7%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-09 21170,00 0,2% -9,9% -29,5% -24,5%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-09 2401,00 -0,2% -9,9% -20,1% -36,4%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-09 2404,50 -0,2% -10,1% -19,1% -36,1%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-09 86,79 3,3% 0,0% 3,4% 3,6%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-08 107,00 7,0% -18,3% -52,4% -53,5%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-09 735,38 -1,1% -1,3% -27,2% -48,8%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-09 669,12 -0,9% -0,4% -27,7% -48,3%