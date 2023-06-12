|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|8349,00
|0,2%
|-2,5%
|-0,2%
|-13,2%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|8371,50
|0,3%
|-2,6%
|0,0%
|-12,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|2074,00
|1,1%
|-2,7%
|-11,2%
|-5,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|2056,00
|0,9%
|-3,8%
|-10,3%
|-6,4%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|2229,01
|0,6%
|-3,7%
|-5,1%
|-18,5%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|2268,00
|0,6%
|-2,2%
|-4,6%
|-17,9%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|26977,00
|2,8%
|2,5%
|9,0%
|-27,1%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|26502,00
|2,7%
|2,0%
|6,8%
|-27,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|21031,00
|0,1%
|-10,2%
|-29,6%
|-24,7%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|21170,00
|0,2%
|-9,9%
|-29,5%
|-24,5%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|2401,00
|-0,2%
|-9,9%
|-20,1%
|-36,4%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|2404,50
|-0,2%
|-10,1%
|-19,1%
|-36,1%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-09
|86,79
|3,3%
|0,0%
|3,4%
|3,6%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-08
|107,00
|7,0%
|-18,3%
|-52,4%
|-53,5%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|735,38
|-1,1%
|-1,3%
|-27,2%
|-48,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-09
|669,12
|-0,9%
|-0,4%
|-27,7%
|-48,3%
