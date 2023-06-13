|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|8282,00
|-0,8%
|0,7%
|-1,0%
|-12,3%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|8310,50
|-0,7%
|0,7%
|-0,7%
|-12,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|2095,00
|1,0%
|1,3%
|-10,3%
|-2,3%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|2073,00
|0,8%
|-0,1%
|-9,6%
|-3,5%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|2186,29
|-1,9%
|-1,6%
|-6,9%
|-17,8%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|2228,00
|-1,8%
|-0,2%
|-6,3%
|-16,9%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|26341,00
|-2,4%
|4,9%
|6,4%
|-25,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|25901,00
|-2,3%
|4,3%
|4,4%
|-26,6%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|20662,00
|-1,8%
|-6,5%
|-30,9%
|-24,0%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|20755,00
|-2,0%
|-6,6%
|-30,9%
|-23,9%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|2347,25
|-2,2%
|-7,3%
|-21,8%
|-36,7%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|2349,50
|-2,3%
|-7,8%
|-21,0%
|-36,4%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-12
|87,82
|1,2%
|-0,7%
|4,6%
|3,6%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|106,00
|-0,9%
|-10,9%
|-52,9%
|-51,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|717,74
|-2,4%
|0,8%
|-28,9%
|-49,5%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-12
|652,75
|-2,5%
|1,2%
|-29,5%
|-48,9%
