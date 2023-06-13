Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-12 8282,00 -0,8% 0,7% -1,0% -12,3%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-12 8310,50 -0,7% 0,7% -0,7% -12,0%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-12 2095,00 1,0% 1,3% -10,3% -2,3%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-12 2073,00 0,8% -0,1% -9,6% -3,5%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-12 2186,29 -1,9% -1,6% -6,9% -17,8%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-12 2228,00 -1,8% -0,2% -6,3% -16,9%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-12 26341,00 -2,4% 4,9% 6,4% -25,9%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-12 25901,00 -2,3% 4,3% 4,4% -26,6%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-12 20662,00 -1,8% -6,5% -30,9% -24,0%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-12 20755,00 -2,0% -6,6% -30,9% -23,9%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-12 2347,25 -2,2% -7,3% -21,8% -36,7%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-12 2349,50 -2,3% -7,8% -21,0% -36,4%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-12 87,82 1,2% -0,7% 4,6% 3,6%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-12 106,00 -0,9% -10,9% -52,9% -51,4%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-12 717,74 -2,4% 0,8% -28,9% -49,5%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-12 652,75 -2,5% 1,2% -29,5% -48,9%