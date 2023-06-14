Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-13 8450,00 2,0% 2,8% 1,0% -9,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-13 8460,00 1,8% 2,5% 1,1% -9,0%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-13 2111,50 0,8% 2,1% -9,6% 1,2%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-13 2080,50 0,4% 0,2% -9,3% -0,8%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-13 2194,25 0,4% -1,2% -6,6% -15,7%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-13 2232,00 0,2% 0,0% -6,1% -15,1%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-13 26521,00 0,7% 5,6% 7,1% -20,1%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-13 26065,00 0,6% 4,9% 5,1% -20,8%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-13 21880,00 5,9% -1,0% -26,8% -15,3%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-13 21952,00 5,8% -1,2% -26,9% -15,3%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-13 2383,50 1,5% -5,9% -20,6% -34,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-13 2381,50 1,4% -6,6% -19,9% -34,1%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-13 89,90 2,4% 1,6% 7,1% 6,4%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-13 107,00 0,9% -10,1% -52,4% -51,0%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-13 741,50 3,3% 4,2% -26,6% -47,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-13 678,75 4,0% 5,3% -26,7% -46,0%