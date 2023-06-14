|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|8450,00
|2,0%
|2,8%
|1,0%
|-9,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|8460,00
|1,8%
|2,5%
|1,1%
|-9,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|2111,50
|0,8%
|2,1%
|-9,6%
|1,2%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|2080,50
|0,4%
|0,2%
|-9,3%
|-0,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|2194,25
|0,4%
|-1,2%
|-6,6%
|-15,7%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|2232,00
|0,2%
|0,0%
|-6,1%
|-15,1%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|26521,00
|0,7%
|5,6%
|7,1%
|-20,1%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|26065,00
|0,6%
|4,9%
|5,1%
|-20,8%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|21880,00
|5,9%
|-1,0%
|-26,8%
|-15,3%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|21952,00
|5,8%
|-1,2%
|-26,9%
|-15,3%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|2383,50
|1,5%
|-5,9%
|-20,6%
|-34,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|2381,50
|1,4%
|-6,6%
|-19,9%
|-34,1%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-13
|89,90
|2,4%
|1,6%
|7,1%
|6,4%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|107,00
|0,9%
|-10,1%
|-52,4%
|-51,0%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|741,50
|3,3%
|4,2%
|-26,6%
|-47,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-13
|678,75
|4,0%
|5,3%
|-26,7%
|-46,0%
komentarze (0)