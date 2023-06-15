|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|8509,25
|0,7%
|3,5%
|1,7%
|-7,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|8509,00
|0,6%
|3,1%
|1,6%
|-7,8%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|2148,00
|1,7%
|3,9%
|-8,1%
|4,2%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|2117,50
|1,8%
|2,0%
|-7,7%
|2,0%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|2214,25
|0,9%
|-0,3%
|-5,8%
|-13,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|2253,50
|1,0%
|1,0%
|-5,2%
|-12,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|27837,00
|5,0%
|10,9%
|12,5%
|-11,3%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|26762,00
|2,7%
|7,8%
|7,9%
|-13,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|22637,25
|3,5%
|2,4%
|-24,3%
|-10,0%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|22720,00
|3,5%
|2,3%
|-24,4%
|-10,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|2488,00
|4,4%
|-1,8%
|-17,2%
|-31,5%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|2486,50
|4,4%
|-2,5%
|-16,3%
|-30,9%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-14
|93,32
|3,8%
|5,5%
|11,1%
|7,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|113,50
|6,1%
|-4,6%
|-49,6%
|-48,3%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|729,50
|-1,6%
|2,5%
|-27,8%
|-49,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-14
|669,75
|-1,3%
|3,9%
|-27,7%
|-47,9%
