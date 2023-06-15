Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-14 8509,25 0,7% 3,5% 1,7% -7,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-14 8509,00 0,6% 3,1% 1,6% -7,8%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-14 2148,00 1,7% 3,9% -8,1% 4,2%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-14 2117,50 1,8% 2,0% -7,7% 2,0%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-14 2214,25 0,9% -0,3% -5,8% -13,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-14 2253,50 1,0% 1,0% -5,2% -12,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-14 27837,00 5,0% 10,9% 12,5% -11,3%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-14 26762,00 2,7% 7,8% 7,9% -13,9%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-14 22637,25 3,5% 2,4% -24,3% -10,0%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-14 22720,00 3,5% 2,3% -24,4% -10,1%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-14 2488,00 4,4% -1,8% -17,2% -31,5%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-14 2486,50 4,4% -2,5% -16,3% -30,9%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-14 93,32 3,8% 5,5% 11,1% 7,0%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-14 113,50 6,1% -4,6% -49,6% -48,3%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-14 729,50 -1,6% 2,5% -27,8% -49,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-14 669,75 -1,3% 3,9% -27,7% -47,9%