Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-15 8555,99 0,5% 4,1% 2,3% -7,2%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-15 8558,00 0,6% 3,5% 2,2% -7,3%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-15 2161,50 0,6% 5,1% -7,5% 4,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-15 2130,50 0,6% 2,8% -7,1% 2,6%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-15 2212,75 -0,1% -2,2% -5,8% -13,9%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-15 2249,50 -0,2% -0,4% -5,4% -13,2%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-15 28659,50 3,0% 13,2% 15,8% -12,4%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-15 27225,00 1,7% 8,9% 9,7% -16,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-15 22901,00 1,2% 6,6% -23,4% -11,1%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-15 22993,00 1,2% 6,3% -23,5% -11,1%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-15 2480,50 -0,3% -1,5% -17,4% -32,9%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-15 2480,50 -0,2% -2,0% -16,6% -31,9%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-15 93,26 -0,1% 7,2% 11,1% 4,3%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-15 116,50 2,6% -2,1% -48,2% -48,9%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-15 766,75 5,1% 4,2% -24,1% -47,5%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-15 706,00 5,4% 5,6% -23,7% -45,8%