|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|8555,99
|0,5%
|4,1%
|2,3%
|-7,2%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|8558,00
|0,6%
|3,5%
|2,2%
|-7,3%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|2161,50
|0,6%
|5,1%
|-7,5%
|4,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|2130,50
|0,6%
|2,8%
|-7,1%
|2,6%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|2212,75
|-0,1%
|-2,2%
|-5,8%
|-13,9%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|2249,50
|-0,2%
|-0,4%
|-5,4%
|-13,2%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|28659,50
|3,0%
|13,2%
|15,8%
|-12,4%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|27225,00
|1,7%
|8,9%
|9,7%
|-16,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|22901,00
|1,2%
|6,6%
|-23,4%
|-11,1%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|22993,00
|1,2%
|6,3%
|-23,5%
|-11,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|2480,50
|-0,3%
|-1,5%
|-17,4%
|-32,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|2480,50
|-0,2%
|-2,0%
|-16,6%
|-31,9%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-15
|93,26
|-0,1%
|7,2%
|11,1%
|4,3%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|116,50
|2,6%
|-2,1%
|-48,2%
|-48,9%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|766,75
|5,1%
|4,2%
|-24,1%
|-47,5%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|706,00
|5,4%
|5,6%
|-23,7%
|-45,8%
