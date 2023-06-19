|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|8555,00
|0,0%
|6,0%
|2,3%
|-5,8%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|8566,50
|0,1%
|5,5%
|2,3%
|-5,6%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|2188,50
|1,2%
|7,7%
|-6,3%
|4,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|2141,00
|0,5%
|4,7%
|-6,6%
|1,9%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|2230,70
|0,8%
|-1,1%
|-5,1%
|-10,2%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|2271,00
|1,0%
|0,5%
|-4,5%
|-9,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|28243,50
|-1,5%
|13,8%
|14,1%
|-12,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|26951,00
|-1,0%
|9,9%
|8,6%
|-15,8%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|22955,75
|0,2%
|9,4%
|-23,2%
|-8,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|23034,00
|0,2%
|9,1%
|-23,3%
|-8,8%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|2477,30
|-0,1%
|-0,1%
|-17,5%
|-31,8%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|2478,00
|-0,1%
|-0,6%
|-16,6%
|-30,7%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-16
|92,35
|-1,0%
|4,2%
|10,0%
|7,1%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|116,50
|2,6%
|-2,1%
|-48,2%
|-48,9%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|788,50
|2,8%
|8,3%
|-21,9%
|-46,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-16
|725,50
|2,8%
|9,7%
|-21,6%
|-44,9%
