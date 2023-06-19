Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-16 8555,00 0,0% 6,0% 2,3% -5,8%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-16 8566,50 0,1% 5,5% 2,3% -5,6%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-16 2188,50 1,2% 7,7% -6,3% 4,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-16 2141,00 0,5% 4,7% -6,6% 1,9%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-16 2230,70 0,8% -1,1% -5,1% -10,2%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-16 2271,00 1,0% 0,5% -4,5% -9,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-16 28243,50 -1,5% 13,8% 14,1% -12,5%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-16 26951,00 -1,0% 9,9% 8,6% -15,8%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-16 22955,75 0,2% 9,4% -23,2% -8,8%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-16 23034,00 0,2% 9,1% -23,3% -8,8%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-16 2477,30 -0,1% -0,1% -17,5% -31,8%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-16 2478,00 -0,1% -0,6% -16,6% -30,7%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-16 92,35 -1,0% 4,2% 10,0% 7,1%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-15 116,50 2,6% -2,1% -48,2% -48,9%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-16 788,50 2,8% 8,3% -21,9% -46,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-16 725,50 2,8% 9,7% -21,6% -44,9%