Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-19 8546,00 -0,1% 4,2% 2,2% -4,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-19 8540,00 -0,3% 3,5% 2,0% -4,7%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-19 2186,25 -0,1% 3,9% -6,4% 6,5%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-19 2133,50 -0,4% 1,9% -7,0% 3,5%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-19 2196,75 -1,5% -4,1% -6,5% -11,3%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-19 2241,00 -1,3% -1,9% -5,8% -10,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-19 28260,00 0,1% 10,2% 14,2% -10,0%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-19 26900,00 -0,2% 5,7% 8,4% -13,7%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-19 22401,99 -2,4% 5,8% -25,0% -12,4%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-19 22503,00 -2,3% 5,8% -25,1% -12,3%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-19 2421,50 -2,3% -2,2% -19,4% -32,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-19 2437,00 -1,7% -1,7% -18,0% -30,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-19 92,15 -0,2% 2,5% 9,7% 7,7%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-15 116,50 2,6% -2,1% -48,2% -48,9%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-19 776,75 -1,5% 6,5% -23,1% -45,8%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-19 711,50 -1,9% 7,3% -23,1% -44,4%