|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|8546,00
|-0,1%
|4,2%
|2,2%
|-4,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|8540,00
|-0,3%
|3,5%
|2,0%
|-4,7%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|2186,25
|-0,1%
|3,9%
|-6,4%
|6,5%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|2133,50
|-0,4%
|1,9%
|-7,0%
|3,5%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|2196,75
|-1,5%
|-4,1%
|-6,5%
|-11,3%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|2241,00
|-1,3%
|-1,9%
|-5,8%
|-10,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|28260,00
|0,1%
|10,2%
|14,2%
|-10,0%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|26900,00
|-0,2%
|5,7%
|8,4%
|-13,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|22401,99
|-2,4%
|5,8%
|-25,0%
|-12,4%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|22503,00
|-2,3%
|5,8%
|-25,1%
|-12,3%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|2421,50
|-2,3%
|-2,2%
|-19,4%
|-32,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|2437,00
|-1,7%
|-1,7%
|-18,0%
|-30,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-19
|92,15
|-0,2%
|2,5%
|9,7%
|7,7%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-15
|116,50
|2,6%
|-2,1%
|-48,2%
|-48,9%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|776,75
|-1,5%
|6,5%
|-23,1%
|-45,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-19
|711,50
|-1,9%
|7,3%
|-23,1%
|-44,4%
