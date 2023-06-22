Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-21 8606,25 0,6% 4,9% 2,9% -4,3%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-21 8602,50 0,6% 4,3% 2,8% -4,4%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-21 2272,50 2,9% 8,0% -2,7% 10,2%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-21 2172,00 1,3% 3,7% -5,3% 5,2%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-21 2181,75 -0,3% -4,7% -7,1% -13,4%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-21 2223,00 -0,3% -2,6% -6,5% -12,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-21 29015,00 2,7% 13,1% 17,2% -8,1%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-21 27311,00 1,7% 7,3% 10,1% -12,9%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-21 21066,00 -3,9% -0,5% -29,5% -18,7%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-21 21238,00 -3,6% -0,2% -29,3% -18,2%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-21 2406,49 2,7% -2,8% -19,9% -35,0%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-21 2416,00 2,4% -2,5% -18,7% -32,7%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-21 90,55 -4,5% 0,7% 7,8% 2,7%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-21 117,00 0,4% 6,4% -48,0% -55,3%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-21 785,75 3,3% 7,8% -22,2% -45,4%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-21 722,50 3,7% 8,9% -22,0% -44,0%