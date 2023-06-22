|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|8606,25
|0,6%
|4,9%
|2,9%
|-4,3%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|8602,50
|0,6%
|4,3%
|2,8%
|-4,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|2272,50
|2,9%
|8,0%
|-2,7%
|10,2%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|2172,00
|1,3%
|3,7%
|-5,3%
|5,2%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|2181,75
|-0,3%
|-4,7%
|-7,1%
|-13,4%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|2223,00
|-0,3%
|-2,6%
|-6,5%
|-12,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|29015,00
|2,7%
|13,1%
|17,2%
|-8,1%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|27311,00
|1,7%
|7,3%
|10,1%
|-12,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|21066,00
|-3,9%
|-0,5%
|-29,5%
|-18,7%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|21238,00
|-3,6%
|-0,2%
|-29,3%
|-18,2%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|2406,49
|2,7%
|-2,8%
|-19,9%
|-35,0%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|2416,00
|2,4%
|-2,5%
|-18,7%
|-32,7%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-21
|90,55
|-4,5%
|0,7%
|7,8%
|2,7%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|117,00
|0,4%
|6,4%
|-48,0%
|-55,3%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|785,75
|3,3%
|7,8%
|-22,2%
|-45,4%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|722,50
|3,7%
|8,9%
|-22,0%
|-44,0%
komentarze (0)