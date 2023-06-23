|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|8579,25
|-0,3%
|6,4%
|2,6%
|-2,2%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|8574,00
|-0,3%
|5,5%
|2,4%
|-2,3%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|2231,00
|-1,8%
|6,6%
|-4,5%
|10,4%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|2163,50
|-0,4%
|3,6%
|-5,6%
|7,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|2160,25
|-1,0%
|-4,1%
|-8,1%
|-12,4%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|2201,00
|-1,0%
|-2,8%
|-7,4%
|-11,2%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|28574,00
|-1,5%
|13,8%
|15,4%
|-2,4%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|27079,00
|-0,8%
|8,5%
|9,2%
|-6,8%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|21017,50
|-0,2%
|-1,2%
|-29,7%
|-13,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|21182,00
|-0,3%
|-1,1%
|-29,5%
|-13,4%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|2445,00
|1,6%
|0,8%
|-18,6%
|-33,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|2456,00
|1,7%
|1,0%
|-17,4%
|-30,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-22
|90,15
|-0,4%
|2,7%
|7,4%
|5,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-21
|117,00
|0,4%
|6,4%
|-48,0%
|-55,3%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|756,75
|-3,7%
|3,5%
|-25,1%
|-47,1%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-22
|694,50
|-3,9%
|4,4%
|-25,0%
|-46,0%
