|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|8177,00
|-1,0%
|0,9%
|-2,2%
|-2,6%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|8177,50
|-0,9%
|0,5%
|-2,3%
|-2,7%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|2094,50
|-1,2%
|0,8%
|-10,4%
|8,9%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|2051,00
|-1,0%
|-1,3%
|-10,6%
|6,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|2119,59
|-0,6%
|-5,6%
|-9,8%
|-13,5%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|2160,00
|-0,6%
|-3,5%
|-9,2%
|-12,6%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|26766,00
|-1,7%
|6,2%
|8,1%
|-1,3%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|26098,00
|0,2%
|5,0%
|5,2%
|-2,5%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|20458,00
|3,0%
|-2,7%
|-31,5%
|-13,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|20634,00
|2,9%
|-2,5%
|-31,3%
|-13,2%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|2336,00
|-0,2%
|0,3%
|-22,2%
|-31,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|2341,50
|-0,3%
|-0,1%
|-21,2%
|-30,3%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|08:46:51
|87,44
|-0,5%
|7,9%
|4,1%
|-5,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-27
|118,00
|0,9%
|20,4%
|-47,6%
|-53,2%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|762,17
|1,4%
|4,2%
|-24,5%
|-40,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-29
|685,00
|0,8%
|2,2%
|-26,0%
|-42,3%
