Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-29 8177,00 -1,0% 0,9% -2,2% -2,6%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-29 8177,50 -0,9% 0,5% -2,3% -2,7%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-29 2094,50 -1,2% 0,8% -10,4% 8,9%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-29 2051,00 -1,0% -1,3% -10,6% 6,1%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-29 2119,59 -0,6% -5,6% -9,8% -13,5%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-29 2160,00 -0,6% -3,5% -9,2% -12,6%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-29 26766,00 -1,7% 6,2% 8,1% -1,3%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-29 26098,00 0,2% 5,0% 5,2% -2,5%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-29 20458,00 3,0% -2,7% -31,5% -13,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-29 20634,00 2,9% -2,5% -31,3% -13,2%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-29 2336,00 -0,2% 0,3% -22,2% -31,1%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-29 2341,50 -0,3% -0,1% -21,2% -30,3%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 08:46:51 87,44 -0,5% 7,9% 4,1% -5,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-27 118,00 0,9% 20,4% -47,6% -53,2%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-29 762,17 1,4% 4,2% -24,5% -40,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-29 685,00 0,8% 2,2% -26,0% -42,3%