|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|8322,05
|1,8%
|3,1%
|-0,5%
|0,8%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|8315,50
|1,7%
|2,8%
|-0,7%
|0,7%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|2143,50
|2,3%
|6,6%
|-8,3%
|12,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|2099,50
|2,4%
|4,3%
|-8,4%
|10,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|2110,50
|-0,4%
|-7,7%
|-10,2%
|-13,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|2151,50
|-0,4%
|-4,2%
|-9,5%
|-12,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|27462,00
|2,6%
|6,9%
|10,9%
|2,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|26787,00
|2,6%
|5,2%
|8,0%
|1,3%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|20346,13
|-0,5%
|-0,4%
|-31,9%
|-10,1%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|20516,00
|-0,6%
|-0,3%
|-31,7%
|-9,6%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|2382,25
|2,0%
|6,8%
|-20,7%
|-25,2%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|2388,00
|2,0%
|6,2%
|-19,7%
|-24,4%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-06-30
|89,08
|1,4%
|9,9%
|6,1%
|-4,2%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-27
|118,00
|0,9%
|20,4%
|-47,6%
|-53,2%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|767,99
|0,8%
|9,1%
|-24,0%
|-39,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-06-30
|692,50
|1,1%
|7,3%
|-25,2%
|-41,0%
komentarze (0)