Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-06-30 8322,05 1,8% 3,1% -0,5% 0,8%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-06-30 8315,50 1,7% 2,8% -0,7% 0,7%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-06-30 2143,50 2,3% 6,6% -8,3% 12,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-06-30 2099,50 2,4% 4,3% -8,4% 10,1%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-06-30 2110,50 -0,4% -7,7% -10,2% -13,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-06-30 2151,50 -0,4% -4,2% -9,5% -12,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-06-30 27462,00 2,6% 6,9% 10,9% 2,9%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-06-30 26787,00 2,6% 5,2% 8,0% 1,3%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-06-30 20346,13 -0,5% -0,4% -31,9% -10,1%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-06-30 20516,00 -0,6% -0,3% -31,7% -9,6%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-06-30 2382,25 2,0% 6,8% -20,7% -25,2%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-06-30 2388,00 2,0% 6,2% -19,7% -24,4%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-06-30 89,08 1,4% 9,9% 6,1% -4,2%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-27 118,00 0,9% 20,4% -47,6% -53,2%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-06-30 767,99 0,8% 9,1% -24,0% -39,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-06-30 692,50 1,1% 7,3% -25,2% -41,0%