|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|8346,00
|-0,6%
|1,4%
|-0,2%
|4,3%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|8359,50
|-0,5%
|1,5%
|-0,1%
|4,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|2111,25
|-0,7%
|3,6%
|-9,6%
|7,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|2093,00
|0,0%
|3,0%
|-8,7%
|6,9%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|2123,24
|0,5%
|-5,0%
|-9,6%
|-13,4%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|2167,50
|0,5%
|-4,2%
|-8,9%
|-12,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|28100,00
|0,0%
|8,5%
|13,5%
|4,7%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|27320,00
|-0,2%
|6,5%
|10,1%
|2,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|20334,00
|-0,4%
|-3,6%
|-32,0%
|-9,4%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|20508,00
|-0,3%
|-3,3%
|-31,7%
|-8,8%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|2403,00
|2,0%
|4,4%
|-20,0%
|-24,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|2411,00
|1,9%
|4,5%
|-18,9%
|-22,7%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-07-04
|87,25
|-0,1%
|10,5%
|3,9%
|0,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-27
|118,00
|0,9%
|20,4%
|-47,6%
|-53,2%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|761,58
|2,0%
|3,3%
|-24,6%
|-40,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-07-04
|692,33
|2,4%
|3,0%
|-25,2%
|-41,4%
