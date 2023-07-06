Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-07-05 8304,00 -0,5% -0,3% -0,7% 8,4%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-07-05 8319,00 -0,5% -0,2% -0,6% 8,5%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-07-05 2060,75 -2,4% 1,2% -11,8% 5,1%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-07-05 2066,00 -1,3% 1,9% -9,9% 6,5%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-07-05 2097,25 -1,2% -4,8% -10,7% -11,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-07-05 2142,50 -1,2% -4,5% -9,9% -10,4%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-07-05 28352,00 0,9% 9,5% 14,5% 8,2%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-07-05 27633,00 1,1% 8,1% 11,4% 6,3%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-07-05 21030,50 3,4% 1,3% -29,6% -6,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-07-05 21207,00 3,4% 1,5% -29,4% -6,4%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-07-05 2351,00 -2,2% 3,1% -21,7% -22,7%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-07-05 2357,50 -2,2% 3,0% -20,7% -21,2%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-07-05 85,81 -1,7% 4,0% 2,2% 0,0%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-06-27 118,00 0,9% 20,4% -47,6% -53,2%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-07-05 774,67 1,7% 4,8% -23,3% -33,8%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-07-05 708,42 2,3% 5,0% -23,5% -34,0%