|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|8304,00
|-0,5%
|-0,3%
|-0,7%
|8,4%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|8319,00
|-0,5%
|-0,2%
|-0,6%
|8,5%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|2060,75
|-2,4%
|1,2%
|-11,8%
|5,1%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|2066,00
|-1,3%
|1,9%
|-9,9%
|6,5%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|2097,25
|-1,2%
|-4,8%
|-10,7%
|-11,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|2142,50
|-1,2%
|-4,5%
|-9,9%
|-10,4%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|28352,00
|0,9%
|9,5%
|14,5%
|8,2%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|27633,00
|1,1%
|8,1%
|11,4%
|6,3%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|21030,50
|3,4%
|1,3%
|-29,6%
|-6,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|21207,00
|3,4%
|1,5%
|-29,4%
|-6,4%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|2351,00
|-2,2%
|3,1%
|-21,7%
|-22,7%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|2357,50
|-2,2%
|3,0%
|-20,7%
|-21,2%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-07-05
|85,81
|-1,7%
|4,0%
|2,2%
|0,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-06-27
|118,00
|0,9%
|20,4%
|-47,6%
|-53,2%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|774,67
|1,7%
|4,8%
|-23,3%
|-33,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-07-05
|708,42
|2,3%
|5,0%
|-23,5%
|-34,0%
