Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-07-06 8246,00 -0,7% -1,1% -1,4% 9,9%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-07-06 8261,50 -0,7% -0,9% -1,3% 9,9%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-07-06 2058,25 -0,1% 1,2% -11,9% 3,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-07-06 2050,50 -0,8% 1,2% -10,6% 4,1%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-07-06 2084,05 -0,6% -3,8% -11,3% -12,9%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-07-06 2129,00 -0,6% -3,7% -10,5% -11,6%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-07-06 29246,00 3,2% 12,2% 18,1% 17,6%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-07-06 28530,00 3,2% 11,4% 15,0% 15,4%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-07-06 21023,50 0,0% 0,9% -29,7% -3,5%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-07-06 21209,00 0,0% 1,1% -29,4% -2,9%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-07-06 2356,75 0,2% 1,5% -21,5% -22,7%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-07-06 2363,50 0,3% 1,9% -20,5% -21,2%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-07-06 85,96 0,2% 5,3% 2,4% 0,2%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-07-06 122,00 3,4% 17,0% -45,8% -51,4%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-07-06 767,92 -0,9% 4,3% -24,0% -30,2%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-07-06 703,17 -0,7% 4,8% -24,0% -30,1%