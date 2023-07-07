|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|8246,00
|-0,7%
|-1,1%
|-1,4%
|9,9%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|8261,50
|-0,7%
|-0,9%
|-1,3%
|9,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|2058,25
|-0,1%
|1,2%
|-11,9%
|3,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|2050,50
|-0,8%
|1,2%
|-10,6%
|4,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|2084,05
|-0,6%
|-3,8%
|-11,3%
|-12,9%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|2129,00
|-0,6%
|-3,7%
|-10,5%
|-11,6%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|29246,00
|3,2%
|12,2%
|18,1%
|17,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|28530,00
|3,2%
|11,4%
|15,0%
|15,4%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|21023,50
|0,0%
|0,9%
|-29,7%
|-3,5%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|21209,00
|0,0%
|1,1%
|-29,4%
|-2,9%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|2356,75
|0,2%
|1,5%
|-21,5%
|-22,7%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|2363,50
|0,3%
|1,9%
|-20,5%
|-21,2%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-07-06
|85,96
|0,2%
|5,3%
|2,4%
|0,2%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|122,00
|3,4%
|17,0%
|-45,8%
|-51,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|767,92
|-0,9%
|4,3%
|-24,0%
|-30,2%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-07-06
|703,17
|-0,7%
|4,8%
|-24,0%
|-30,1%
komentarze (0)