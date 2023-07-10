|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|8360,50
|1,4%
|0,8%
|-0,1%
|6,9%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|8370,50
|1,3%
|0,9%
|0,0%
|7,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|2058,55
|0,0%
|#ARG!
|#ARG!
|#ARG!
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|2052,50
|0,1%
|0,4%
|-10,5%
|4,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|2100,00
|0,8%
|-3,4%
|-10,6%
|-13,7%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|2145,50
|0,8%
|-3,3%
|-9,8%
|-12,2%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|28887,00
|-1,2%
|10,7%
|16,7%
|10,3%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|28342,00
|-0,7%
|10,5%
|14,2%
|9,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|20606,00
|-2,0%
|-3,3%
|-31,1%
|-4,0%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|20804,00
|-1,9%
|-2,9%
|-30,8%
|-3,4%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|2352,75
|-0,2%
|-1,9%
|-21,7%
|-26,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|2362,00
|-0,1%
|-1,5%
|-20,5%
|-24,1%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-07-07
|86,16
|0,2%
|3,1%
|2,6%
|-1,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|120,00
|-1,6%
|20,0%
|-46,7%
|-52,2%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|791,15
|3,0%
|5,6%
|-21,7%
|-33,2%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-07-07
|723,42
|2,9%
|5,8%
|-21,9%
|-33,6%
