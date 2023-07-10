Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-07-07 8360,50 1,4% 0,8% -0,1% 6,9%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-07-07 8370,50 1,3% 0,9% 0,0% 7,0%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-07-07 2058,55 0,0% #ARG! #ARG! #ARG!
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-07-07 2052,50 0,1% 0,4% -10,5% 4,1%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-07-07 2100,00 0,8% -3,4% -10,6% -13,7%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-07-07 2145,50 0,8% -3,3% -9,8% -12,2%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-07-07 28887,00 -1,2% 10,7% 16,7% 10,3%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-07-07 28342,00 -0,7% 10,5% 14,2% 9,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-07-07 20606,00 -2,0% -3,3% -31,1% -4,0%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-07-07 20804,00 -1,9% -2,9% -30,8% -3,4%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-07-07 2352,75 -0,2% -1,9% -21,7% -26,1%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-07-07 2362,00 -0,1% -1,5% -20,5% -24,1%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-07-07 86,16 0,2% 3,1% 2,6% -1,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-07-07 120,00 -1,6% 20,0% -46,7% -52,2%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-07-07 791,15 3,0% 5,6% -21,7% -33,2%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-07-07 723,42 2,9% 5,8% -21,9% -33,6%