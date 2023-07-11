|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|8356,49
|0,0%
|0,1%
|-0,1%
|7,2%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|8372,50
|0,0%
|0,0%
|0,0%
|7,3%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|2061,75
|0,2%
|-0,6%
|-11,8%
|6,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|2062,50
|0,5%
|0,3%
|-10,1%
|7,6%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|2098,09
|-0,1%
|-5,9%
|-10,7%
|-13,5%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|2147,00
|0,1%
|-5,3%
|-9,7%
|-11,9%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|28435,00
|-1,6%
|5,4%
|14,9%
|11,2%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|27950,00
|-1,4%
|5,5%
|12,7%
|10,2%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|20816,00
|1,0%
|-1,0%
|-30,3%
|-3,2%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|21014,00
|1,0%
|-0,7%
|-30,1%
|-2,6%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|2335,00
|-0,8%
|-2,7%
|-22,3%
|-26,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|2353,00
|-0,4%
|-2,1%
|-20,8%
|-24,1%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-07-10
|86,30
|0,2%
|-0,6%
|2,8%
|0,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|116,00
|-3,3%
|8,4%
|-48,4%
|-53,8%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|793,33
|0,3%
|7,9%
|-21,4%
|-32,4%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-07-10
|721,08
|-0,3%
|7,8%
|-22,1%
|-33,3%
komentarze (0)