Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-07-10 8356,49 0,0% 0,1% -0,1% 7,2%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-07-10 8372,50 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 7,3%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-07-10 2061,75 0,2% -0,6% -11,8% 6,8%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-07-10 2062,50 0,5% 0,3% -10,1% 7,6%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-07-10 2098,09 -0,1% -5,9% -10,7% -13,5%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-07-10 2147,00 0,1% -5,3% -9,7% -11,9%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-07-10 28435,00 -1,6% 5,4% 14,9% 11,2%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-07-10 27950,00 -1,4% 5,5% 12,7% 10,2%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-07-10 20816,00 1,0% -1,0% -30,3% -3,2%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-07-10 21014,00 1,0% -0,7% -30,1% -2,6%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-07-10 2335,00 -0,8% -2,7% -22,3% -26,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-07-10 2353,00 -0,4% -2,1% -20,8% -24,1%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-07-10 86,30 0,2% -0,6% 2,8% 0,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-07-10 116,00 -3,3% 8,4% -48,4% -53,8%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-07-10 793,33 0,3% 7,9% -21,4% -32,4%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-07-10 721,08 -0,3% 7,8% -22,1% -33,3%