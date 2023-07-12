Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-07-11 8305,00 -0,6% -0,5% -0,7% 9,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-07-11 8322,50 -0,6% -0,6% -0,6% 9,7%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-07-11 2056,75 -0,2% -0,8% -12,0% 4,8%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-07-11 2052,00 -0,5% -0,2% -10,5% 5,7%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-07-11 2123,47 1,2% -4,7% -9,6% -10,3%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-07-11 2168,50 1,0% -4,4% -8,8% -8,9%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-07-11 28316,00 -0,4% 5,0% 14,4% 7,0%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-07-11 27956,00 0,0% 5,5% 12,7% 6,4%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-07-11 20501,00 -1,5% -2,5% -31,4% -5,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-07-11 20704,00 -1,5% -2,2% -31,1% -5,2%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-07-11 2340,89 0,3% -2,5% -22,1% -25,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-07-11 2356,00 0,1% -2,0% -20,7% -22,6%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-07-11 86,74 0,5% -0,1% 3,3% -0,4%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-07-11 108,50 -6,5% 1,4% -51,8% -56,8%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-07-11 798,20 0,6% 8,5% -21,0% -34,1%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-07-11 730,41 1,3% 9,2% -21,1% -34,3%