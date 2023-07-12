|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|8305,00
|-0,6%
|-0,5%
|-0,7%
|9,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|8322,50
|-0,6%
|-0,6%
|-0,6%
|9,7%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|2056,75
|-0,2%
|-0,8%
|-12,0%
|4,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|2052,00
|-0,5%
|-0,2%
|-10,5%
|5,7%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|2123,47
|1,2%
|-4,7%
|-9,6%
|-10,3%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|2168,50
|1,0%
|-4,4%
|-8,8%
|-8,9%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|28316,00
|-0,4%
|5,0%
|14,4%
|7,0%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|27956,00
|0,0%
|5,5%
|12,7%
|6,4%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|20501,00
|-1,5%
|-2,5%
|-31,4%
|-5,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|20704,00
|-1,5%
|-2,2%
|-31,1%
|-5,2%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|2340,89
|0,3%
|-2,5%
|-22,1%
|-25,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|2356,00
|0,1%
|-2,0%
|-20,7%
|-22,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-07-11
|86,74
|0,5%
|-0,1%
|3,3%
|-0,4%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|108,50
|-6,5%
|1,4%
|-51,8%
|-56,8%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|798,20
|0,6%
|8,5%
|-21,0%
|-34,1%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|730,41
|1,3%
|9,2%
|-21,1%
|-34,3%
