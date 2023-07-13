|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|8488,75
|2,2%
|2,5%
|1,5%
|15,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|8499,50
|2,1%
|2,3%
|1,5%
|15,6%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|2091,26
|1,7%
|-0,2%
|-10,5%
|6,1%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|2085,50
|1,6%
|0,6%
|-9,0%
|7,6%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|2195,00
|3,4%
|0,4%
|-6,6%
|-6,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|2236,00
|3,1%
|0,4%
|-6,0%
|-5,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|29379,00
|3,8%
|11,5%
|18,7%
|13,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|29069,00
|4,0%
|12,2%
|17,2%
|13,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|21464,50
|4,7%
|3,9%
|-28,2%
|0,7%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|21685,00
|4,7%
|4,5%
|-27,8%
|1,5%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|2411,00
|3,0%
|2,7%
|-19,7%
|-22,8%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|2425,50
|2,9%
|3,2%
|-18,4%
|-19,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|2023-07-12
|85,81
|-1,1%
|-2,3%
|2,2%
|-2,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|2023-07-11
|108,50
|-6,5%
|1,4%
|-51,8%
|-56,8%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|806,50
|1,0%
|12,4%
|-20,1%
|-30,5%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|2023-07-12
|740,50
|1,4%
|13,4%
|-20,0%
|-30,2%
