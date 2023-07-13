Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 2023-07-12 8488,75 2,2% 2,5% 1,5% 15,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 2023-07-12 8499,50 2,1% 2,3% 1,5% 15,6%
Ołów spot USD/t 2023-07-12 2091,26 1,7% -0,2% -10,5% 6,1%
Ołów 3M USD/t 2023-07-12 2085,50 1,6% 0,6% -9,0% 7,6%
Aluminium spot USD/t 2023-07-12 2195,00 3,4% 0,4% -6,6% -6,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 2023-07-12 2236,00 3,1% 0,4% -6,0% -5,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 2023-07-12 29379,00 3,8% 11,5% 18,7% 13,9%
Cyna 3M USD/t 2023-07-12 29069,00 4,0% 12,2% 17,2% 13,7%
Nikiel spot USD/t 2023-07-12 21464,50 4,7% 3,9% -28,2% 0,7%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 2023-07-12 21685,00 4,7% 4,5% -27,8% 1,5%
Cynk spot USD/t 2023-07-12 2411,00 3,0% 2,7% -19,7% -22,8%
Cynk 3M USD/t 2023-07-12 2425,50 2,9% 3,2% -18,4% -19,6%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 2023-07-12 85,81 -1,1% -2,3% 2,2% -2,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 2023-07-11 108,50 -6,5% 1,4% -51,8% -56,8%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 2023-07-12 806,50 1,0% 12,4% -20,1% -30,5%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 2023-07-12 740,50 1,4% 13,4% -20,0% -30,2%