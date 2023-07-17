|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|8661,75
|-0,3%
|1,8%
|3,6%
|21,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|8673,50
|-0,2%
|1,9%
|3,6%
|21,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|2116,25
|-0,5%
|-1,5%
|-9,4%
|14,1%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|2122,50
|-0,2%
|0,2%
|-7,4%
|15,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|2232,35
|-0,2%
|0,8%
|-5,0%
|-3,9%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|2276,50
|-0,1%
|1,0%
|-4,3%
|-2,6%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|28838,00
|-0,9%
|3,6%
|16,5%
|17,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|28543,00
|-0,9%
|6,7%
|15,1%
|17,4%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|21400,50
|1,5%
|-5,5%
|-28,4%
|10,6%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|21630,00
|1,6%
|-4,8%
|-28,0%
|11,5%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|2418,75
|-1,7%
|-2,8%
|-19,5%
|-18,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|2439,00
|-1,6%
|-1,9%
|-17,9%
|-15,2%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|14.07.2023
|86,04
|0,2%
|-7,8%
|2,5%
|-0,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|13.07.2023
|101,00
|-6,9%
|-5,6%
|-55,1%
|-59,8%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|805,25
|-0,5%
|10,4%
|-20,3%
|-31,5%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|14.07.2023
|737,75
|-0,7%
|10,2%
|-20,3%
|-31,9%
