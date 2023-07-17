Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 14.07.2023 8661,75 -0,3% 1,8% 3,6% 21,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 14.07.2023 8673,50 -0,2% 1,9% 3,6% 21,0%
Ołów spot USD/t 14.07.2023 2116,25 -0,5% -1,5% -9,4% 14,1%
Ołów 3M USD/t 14.07.2023 2122,50 -0,2% 0,2% -7,4% 15,8%
Aluminium spot USD/t 14.07.2023 2232,35 -0,2% 0,8% -5,0% -3,9%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 14.07.2023 2276,50 -0,1% 1,0% -4,3% -2,6%
Cyna spot USD/t 14.07.2023 28838,00 -0,9% 3,6% 16,5% 17,6%
Cyna 3M USD/t 14.07.2023 28543,00 -0,9% 6,7% 15,1% 17,4%
Nikiel spot USD/t 14.07.2023 21400,50 1,5% -5,5% -28,4% 10,6%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 14.07.2023 21630,00 1,6% -4,8% -28,0% 11,5%
Cynk spot USD/t 14.07.2023 2418,75 -1,7% -2,8% -19,5% -18,1%
Cynk 3M USD/t 14.07.2023 2439,00 -1,6% -1,9% -17,9% -15,2%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 14.07.2023 86,04 0,2% -7,8% 2,5% -0,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 13.07.2023 101,00 -6,9% -5,6% -55,1% -59,8%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 14.07.2023 805,25 -0,5% 10,4% -20,3% -31,5%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 14.07.2023 737,75 -0,7% 10,2% -20,3% -31,9%