|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|8468,00
|-2,2%
|-1,0%
|1,2%
|18,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|8491,00
|-2,1%
|-0,9%
|1,4%
|18,1%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|2088,50
|-1,3%
|-4,6%
|-10,6%
|6,2%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|2099,50
|-1,1%
|-1,9%
|-8,4%
|8,0%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|2209,51
|-1,0%
|-0,9%
|-6,0%
|-5,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|2255,00
|-0,9%
|-0,7%
|-5,2%
|-3,8%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|28709,00
|-0,4%
|1,6%
|16,0%
|14,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|28363,00
|-0,6%
|5,2%
|14,3%
|14,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|20810,00
|-2,8%
|-9,3%
|-30,4%
|7,6%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|21054,00
|-2,7%
|-8,6%
|-29,9%
|8,6%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|2392,25
|-1,1%
|-3,4%
|-20,3%
|-19,7%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|2410,00
|-1,2%
|-2,7%
|-18,9%
|-17,3%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|17.07.2023
|86,49
|0,5%
|-6,3%
|3,0%
|-1,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|13.07.2023
|101,00
|-6,9%
|-5,6%
|-55,1%
|-59,8%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|796,99
|-1,0%
|1,1%
|-21,1%
|-32,6%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|17.07.2023
|728,50
|-1,3%
|0,4%
|-21,3%
|-33,3%
