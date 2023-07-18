Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 17.07.2023 8468,00 -2,2% -1,0% 1,2% 18,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 17.07.2023 8491,00 -2,1% -0,9% 1,4% 18,1%
Ołów spot USD/t 17.07.2023 2088,50 -1,3% -4,6% -10,6% 6,2%
Ołów 3M USD/t 17.07.2023 2099,50 -1,1% -1,9% -8,4% 8,0%
Aluminium spot USD/t 17.07.2023 2209,51 -1,0% -0,9% -6,0% -5,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 17.07.2023 2255,00 -0,9% -0,7% -5,2% -3,8%
Cyna spot USD/t 17.07.2023 28709,00 -0,4% 1,6% 16,0% 14,5%
Cyna 3M USD/t 17.07.2023 28363,00 -0,6% 5,2% 14,3% 14,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 17.07.2023 20810,00 -2,8% -9,3% -30,4% 7,6%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 17.07.2023 21054,00 -2,7% -8,6% -29,9% 8,6%
Cynk spot USD/t 17.07.2023 2392,25 -1,1% -3,4% -20,3% -19,7%
Cynk 3M USD/t 17.07.2023 2410,00 -1,2% -2,7% -18,9% -17,3%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 17.07.2023 86,49 0,5% -6,3% 3,0% -1,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 13.07.2023 101,00 -6,9% -5,6% -55,1% -59,8%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 17.07.2023 796,99 -1,0% 1,1% -21,1% -32,6%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 17.07.2023 728,50 -1,3% 0,4% -21,3% -33,3%