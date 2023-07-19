|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|8444,99
|-0,3%
|-1,3%
|1,0%
|14,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|8473,00
|-0,2%
|-1,1%
|1,2%
|14,1%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|2081,25
|-0,3%
|-4,9%
|-10,9%
|3,3%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|2096,00
|-0,2%
|-2,1%
|-8,6%
|4,9%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|2155,74
|-2,4%
|-3,4%
|-8,2%
|-10,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|2203,50
|-2,3%
|-3,0%
|-7,3%
|-9,2%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|28804,00
|0,3%
|2,0%
|16,4%
|15,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|28540,00
|0,6%
|5,9%
|15,0%
|15,5%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|20840,00
|0,1%
|-9,2%
|-30,3%
|1,1%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|21084,00
|0,1%
|-8,5%
|-29,8%
|2,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|2377,25
|-0,6%
|-4,0%
|-20,8%
|-23,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|2395,00
|-0,6%
|-3,3%
|-19,4%
|-20,3%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|18.07.2023
|87,35
|1,0%
|-5,4%
|4,0%
|-0,4%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|13.07.2023
|101,00
|-6,9%
|-5,6%
|-55,1%
|-59,8%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|810,50
|1,7%
|2,8%
|-19,7%
|-29,5%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|18.07.2023
|740,50
|1,7%
|2,1%
|-20,0%
|-30,4%
