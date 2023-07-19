Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 18.07.2023 8444,99 -0,3% -1,3% 1,0% 14,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 18.07.2023 8473,00 -0,2% -1,1% 1,2% 14,1%
Ołów spot USD/t 18.07.2023 2081,25 -0,3% -4,9% -10,9% 3,3%
Ołów 3M USD/t 18.07.2023 2096,00 -0,2% -2,1% -8,6% 4,9%
Aluminium spot USD/t 18.07.2023 2155,74 -2,4% -3,4% -8,2% -10,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 18.07.2023 2203,50 -2,3% -3,0% -7,3% -9,2%
Cyna spot USD/t 18.07.2023 28804,00 0,3% 2,0% 16,4% 15,6%
Cyna 3M USD/t 18.07.2023 28540,00 0,6% 5,9% 15,0% 15,5%
Nikiel spot USD/t 18.07.2023 20840,00 0,1% -9,2% -30,3% 1,1%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 18.07.2023 21084,00 0,1% -8,5% -29,8% 2,1%
Cynk spot USD/t 18.07.2023 2377,25 -0,6% -4,0% -20,8% -23,1%
Cynk 3M USD/t 18.07.2023 2395,00 -0,6% -3,3% -19,4% -20,3%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 18.07.2023 87,35 1,0% -5,4% 4,0% -0,4%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 13.07.2023 101,00 -6,9% -5,6% -55,1% -59,8%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 18.07.2023 810,50 1,7% 2,8% -19,7% -29,5%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 18.07.2023 740,50 1,7% 2,1% -20,0% -30,4%