Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 21.07.2023 8422,50 -0,5% -2,1% 0,7% 15,3%
Miedź 3M USD/t 21.07.2023 8452,00 -0,4% -1,7% 1,0% 15,4%
Ołów spot USD/t 21.07.2023 2137,75 1,8% -5,9% -8,5% 5,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 21.07.2023 2139,50 1,5% -1,5% -6,7% 6,3%
Aluminium spot USD/t 21.07.2023 2164,50 0,4% -0,8% -7,9% -10,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 21.07.2023 2204,50 0,2% -0,8% -7,3% -8,9%
Cyna spot USD/t 21.07.2023 28725,00 -0,8% -1,0% 16,0% 14,0%
Cyna 3M USD/t 21.07.2023 28494,00 -0,8% 4,3% 14,9% 14,7%
Nikiel spot USD/t 21.07.2023 20538,50 -2,4% -2,5% -31,3% -4,2%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 21.07.2023 20769,00 -2,4% -2,2% -30,9% -3,3%
Cynk spot USD/t 21.07.2023 2356,00 -0,6% -2,1% -21,6% -21,4%
Cynk 3M USD/t 21.07.2023 2372,00 -0,5% -1,8% -20,2% -19,2%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 21.07.2023 91,43 1,0% 1,0% 8,9% 13,0%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 21.07.2023 118,25 3,7% 1,1% -47,4% -53,4%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 21.07.2023 861,26 3,1% 9,6% -14,7% -23,5%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 21.07.2023 785,75 3,3% 8,8% -15,1% -24,5%