|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|8422,50
|-0,5%
|-2,1%
|0,7%
|15,3%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|8452,00
|-0,4%
|-1,7%
|1,0%
|15,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|2137,75
|1,8%
|-5,9%
|-8,5%
|5,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|2139,50
|1,5%
|-1,5%
|-6,7%
|6,3%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|2164,50
|0,4%
|-0,8%
|-7,9%
|-10,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|2204,50
|0,2%
|-0,8%
|-7,3%
|-8,9%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|28725,00
|-0,8%
|-1,0%
|16,0%
|14,0%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|28494,00
|-0,8%
|4,3%
|14,9%
|14,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|20538,50
|-2,4%
|-2,5%
|-31,3%
|-4,2%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|20769,00
|-2,4%
|-2,2%
|-30,9%
|-3,3%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|2356,00
|-0,6%
|-2,1%
|-21,6%
|-21,4%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|2372,00
|-0,5%
|-1,8%
|-20,2%
|-19,2%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|21.07.2023
|91,43
|1,0%
|1,0%
|8,9%
|13,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|118,25
|3,7%
|1,1%
|-47,4%
|-53,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|861,26
|3,1%
|9,6%
|-14,7%
|-23,5%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|21.07.2023
|785,75
|3,3%
|8,8%
|-15,1%
|-24,5%
