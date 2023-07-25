|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|8487,75
|0,8%
|0,9%
|1,5%
|14,2%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|8517,00
|0,8%
|1,5%
|1,7%
|14,3%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|2172,50
|1,6%
|-0,2%
|-7,0%
|7,4%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|2175,00
|1,7%
|2,4%
|-5,1%
|7,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|2165,25
|0,0%
|1,4%
|-7,8%
|-12,7%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|2209,00
|0,2%
|1,6%
|-7,1%
|-10,8%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|28776,00
|0,2%
|2,6%
|16,2%
|13,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|28601,00
|0,4%
|8,0%
|15,3%
|14,6%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|21199,00
|3,2%
|0,4%
|-29,1%
|-4,0%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|21428,00
|3,2%
|0,5%
|-28,7%
|-3,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|2405,00
|2,1%
|2,3%
|-19,9%
|-21,6%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|2417,00
|1,9%
|2,2%
|-18,7%
|-19,2%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|24.07.2023
|91,11
|-0,3%
|3,7%
|8,5%
|15,5%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|125,75
|6,3%
|7,5%
|-44,1%
|-50,5%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|873,00
|1,4%
|17,2%
|-13,6%
|-21,1%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|24.07.2023
|797,00
|1,4%
|17,0%
|-13,9%
|-22,0%
