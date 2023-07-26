|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|8641,25
|1,8%
|2,8%
|3,3%
|15,8%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|8673,50
|1,8%
|3,4%
|3,6%
|16,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|2173,25
|0,0%
|-0,1%
|-7,0%
|7,9%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|2179,50
|0,2%
|2,7%
|-4,9%
|8,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|2196,50
|1,4%
|2,9%
|-6,5%
|-8,8%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|2240,00
|1,4%
|3,0%
|-5,8%
|-7,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|29055,00
|1,0%
|3,6%
|17,4%
|16,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|28899,00
|1,0%
|9,2%
|16,5%
|17,3%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|22201,00
|4,7%
|5,1%
|-25,7%
|0,1%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|22450,00
|4,8%
|5,3%
|-25,3%
|1,0%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|2479,50
|3,1%
|5,5%
|-17,4%
|-19,0%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|2488,00
|2,9%
|5,2%
|-16,3%
|-16,7%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|25.07.2023
|91,93
|0,9%
|4,6%
|9,5%
|16,6%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|133,25
|6,0%
|13,9%
|-40,8%
|-50,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|872,00
|-0,1%
|17,0%
|-13,7%
|-22,4%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|796,75
|0,0%
|17,0%
|-13,9%
|-23,3%
