Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 25.07.2023 8641,25 1,8% 2,8% 3,3% 15,8%
Miedź 3M USD/t 25.07.2023 8673,50 1,8% 3,4% 3,6% 16,0%
Ołów spot USD/t 25.07.2023 2173,25 0,0% -0,1% -7,0% 7,9%
Ołów 3M USD/t 25.07.2023 2179,50 0,2% 2,7% -4,9% 8,8%
Aluminium spot USD/t 25.07.2023 2196,50 1,4% 2,9% -6,5% -8,8%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 25.07.2023 2240,00 1,4% 3,0% -5,8% -7,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 25.07.2023 29055,00 1,0% 3,6% 17,4% 16,5%
Cyna 3M USD/t 25.07.2023 28899,00 1,0% 9,2% 16,5% 17,3%
Nikiel spot USD/t 25.07.2023 22201,00 4,7% 5,1% -25,7% 0,1%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 25.07.2023 22450,00 4,8% 5,3% -25,3% 1,0%
Cynk spot USD/t 25.07.2023 2479,50 3,1% 5,5% -17,4% -19,0%
Cynk 3M USD/t 25.07.2023 2488,00 2,9% 5,2% -16,3% -16,7%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 25.07.2023 91,93 0,9% 4,6% 9,5% 16,6%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 25.07.2023 133,25 6,0% 13,9% -40,8% -50,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 25.07.2023 872,00 -0,1% 17,0% -13,7% -22,4%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 25.07.2023 796,75 0,0% 17,0% -13,9% -23,3%