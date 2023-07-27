Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 26.07.2023 8577,25 -0,7% 1,8% 2,5% 14,1%
Miedź 3M USD/t 26.07.2023 8617,50 -0,6% 2,7% 2,9% 14,3%
Ołów spot USD/t 26.07.2023 2140,75 -1,5% 0,8% -8,4% 5,2%
Ołów 3M USD/t 26.07.2023 2152,00 -1,3% 4,0% -6,1% 6,4%
Aluminium spot USD/t 26.07.2023 2169,50 -1,2% 2,8% -7,7% -10,7%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 26.07.2023 2213,00 -1,2% 3,0% -6,9% -8,6%
Cyna spot USD/t 26.07.2023 29155,00 0,3% 7,7% 17,8% 18,4%
Cyna 3M USD/t 26.07.2023 29010,00 0,4% 13,2% 16,9% 18,6%
Nikiel spot USD/t 26.07.2023 21340,00 -3,9% 6,2% -28,6% -0,8%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 26.07.2023 21590,00 -3,8% 6,3% -28,1% 0,1%
Cynk spot USD/t 26.07.2023 2464,10 -0,6% 6,3% -18,0% -21,6%
Cynk 3M USD/t 26.07.2023 2473,50 -0,6% 6,3% -16,8% -18,6%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 26.07.2023 90,84 -1,2% 5,3% 8,2% 14,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 25.07.2023 133,25 6,0% 13,9% -40,8% -50,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 26.07.2023 889,25 2,0% 17,2% -11,9% -21,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 26.07.2023 816,83 2,5% 17,6% -11,8% -22,4%