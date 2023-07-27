|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|8577,25
|-0,7%
|1,8%
|2,5%
|14,1%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|8617,50
|-0,6%
|2,7%
|2,9%
|14,3%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|2140,75
|-1,5%
|0,8%
|-8,4%
|5,2%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|2152,00
|-1,3%
|4,0%
|-6,1%
|6,4%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|2169,50
|-1,2%
|2,8%
|-7,7%
|-10,7%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|2213,00
|-1,2%
|3,0%
|-6,9%
|-8,6%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|29155,00
|0,3%
|7,7%
|17,8%
|18,4%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|29010,00
|0,4%
|13,2%
|16,9%
|18,6%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|21340,00
|-3,9%
|6,2%
|-28,6%
|-0,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|21590,00
|-3,8%
|6,3%
|-28,1%
|0,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|2464,10
|-0,6%
|6,3%
|-18,0%
|-21,6%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|2473,50
|-0,6%
|6,3%
|-16,8%
|-18,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|26.07.2023
|90,84
|-1,2%
|5,3%
|8,2%
|14,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|133,25
|6,0%
|13,9%
|-40,8%
|-50,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|889,25
|2,0%
|17,2%
|-11,9%
|-21,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|26.07.2023
|816,83
|2,5%
|17,6%
|-11,8%
|-22,4%
