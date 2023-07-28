Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 27.07.2023 8528,00 -0,6% 1,7% 2,0% 11,8%
Miedź 3M USD/t 27.07.2023 8569,00 -0,6% 2,5% 2,4% 12,2%
Ołów spot USD/t 27.07.2023 2155,50 0,7% -0,3% -7,7% 6,7%
Ołów 3M USD/t 27.07.2023 2158,00 0,3% 2,9% -5,9% 7,2%
Aluminium spot USD/t 27.07.2023 2161,26 -0,4% 0,2% -8,0% -11,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 27.07.2023 2205,00 -0,4% 0,5% -7,3% -9,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 27.07.2023 28813,00 -1,2% 4,1% 16,4% 17,5%
Cyna 3M USD/t 27.07.2023 28680,00 -1,1% 9,1% 15,6% 17,8%
Nikiel spot USD/t 27.07.2023 21459,00 0,6% 4,3% -28,2% -1,4%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 27.07.2023 21689,00 0,5% 4,3% -27,8% -0,6%
Cynk spot USD/t 27.07.2023 2456,50 -0,3% 3,3% -18,2% -22,0%
Cynk 3M USD/t 27.07.2023 2454,00 -0,8% 2,8% -17,4% -19,6%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 27.07.2023 91,06 0,2% 2,5% 8,4% 15,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 25.07.2023 133,25 6,0% 13,9% -40,8% -50,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 27.07.2023 916,27 3,0% 22,4% -9,3% -21,2%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 27.07.2023 842,91 3,2% 23,7% -9,0% -22,8%