|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|8528,00
|-0,6%
|1,7%
|2,0%
|11,8%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|8569,00
|-0,6%
|2,5%
|2,4%
|12,2%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|2155,50
|0,7%
|-0,3%
|-7,7%
|6,7%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|2158,00
|0,3%
|2,9%
|-5,9%
|7,2%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|2161,26
|-0,4%
|0,2%
|-8,0%
|-11,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|2205,00
|-0,4%
|0,5%
|-7,3%
|-9,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|28813,00
|-1,2%
|4,1%
|16,4%
|17,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|28680,00
|-1,1%
|9,1%
|15,6%
|17,8%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|21459,00
|0,6%
|4,3%
|-28,2%
|-1,4%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|21689,00
|0,5%
|4,3%
|-27,8%
|-0,6%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|2456,50
|-0,3%
|3,3%
|-18,2%
|-22,0%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|2454,00
|-0,8%
|2,8%
|-17,4%
|-19,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|27.07.2023
|91,06
|0,2%
|2,5%
|8,4%
|15,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|25.07.2023
|133,25
|6,0%
|13,9%
|-40,8%
|-50,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|916,27
|3,0%
|22,4%
|-9,3%
|-21,2%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|27.07.2023
|842,91
|3,2%
|23,7%
|-9,0%
|-22,8%
