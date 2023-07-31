Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 28.07.2023 8625,49 1,1% 4,4% 3,1% 11,1%
Miedź 3M USD/t 28.07.2023 8662,50 1,1% 4,9% 3,5% 11,6%
Ołów spot USD/t 28.07.2023 2154,50 0,0% 1,6% -7,8% 7,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 28.07.2023 2158,50 0,0% 4,2% -5,9% 8,1%
Aluminium spot USD/t 28.07.2023 2185,00 1,1% 2,5% -7,0% -11,4%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 28.07.2023 2222,00 0,8% 2,2% -6,6% -9,5%
Cyna spot USD/t 28.07.2023 28808,00 0,0% 5,8% 16,4% 17,7%
Cyna 3M USD/t 28.07.2023 28740,00 0,2% 10,3% 15,8% 18,0%
Nikiel spot USD/t 28.07.2023 22079,00 2,9% 11,2% -26,1% 0,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 28.07.2023 22307,00 2,8% 11,2% -25,8% 1,7%
Cynk spot USD/t 28.07.2023 2502,25 1,9% 6,9% -16,7% -23,4%
Cynk 3M USD/t 28.07.2023 2497,50 1,8% 6,3% -16,0% -21,0%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 28.07.2023 88,68 -2,6% 1,1% 5,6% 9,1%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 28.07.2023 119,50 -10,3% 1,3% -46,9% -59,1%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 28.07.2023 932,00 1,7% 24,0% -7,7% -19,2%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 28.07.2023 858,66 1,9% 26,3% -7,3% -20,5%