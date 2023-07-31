|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|8625,49
|1,1%
|4,4%
|3,1%
|11,1%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|8662,50
|1,1%
|4,9%
|3,5%
|11,6%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|2154,50
|0,0%
|1,6%
|-7,8%
|7,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|2158,50
|0,0%
|4,2%
|-5,9%
|8,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|2185,00
|1,1%
|2,5%
|-7,0%
|-11,4%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|2222,00
|0,8%
|2,2%
|-6,6%
|-9,5%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|28808,00
|0,0%
|5,8%
|16,4%
|17,7%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|28740,00
|0,2%
|10,3%
|15,8%
|18,0%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|22079,00
|2,9%
|11,2%
|-26,1%
|0,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|22307,00
|2,8%
|11,2%
|-25,8%
|1,7%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|2502,25
|1,9%
|6,9%
|-16,7%
|-23,4%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|2497,50
|1,8%
|6,3%
|-16,0%
|-21,0%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|28.07.2023
|88,68
|-2,6%
|1,1%
|5,6%
|9,1%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|119,50
|-10,3%
|1,3%
|-46,9%
|-59,1%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|932,00
|1,7%
|24,0%
|-7,7%
|-19,2%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|858,66
|1,9%
|26,3%
|-7,3%
|-20,5%
