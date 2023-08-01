Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 31.07.2023 8800,00 2,0% 5,7% 5,2% 11,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 31.07.2023 8831,50 2,0% 6,2% 5,5% 11,5%
Ołów spot USD/t 31.07.2023 2145,75 -0,4% 0,1% -8,2% 5,3%
Ołów 3M USD/t 31.07.2023 2149,00 -0,4% 2,4% -6,3% 5,6%
Aluminium spot USD/t 31.07.2023 2244,81 2,7% 6,4% -4,5% -10,4%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 31.07.2023 2282,50 2,7% 6,1% -4,0% -8,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 31.07.2023 28642,00 -0,6% 4,3% 15,7% 13,6%
Cyna 3M USD/t 31.07.2023 28637,00 -0,4% 6,9% 15,4% 14,3%
Nikiel spot USD/t 31.07.2023 22076,00 0,0% 8,5% -26,1% -6,4%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 31.07.2023 22293,00 -0,1% 8,7% -25,8% -5,6%
Cynk spot USD/t 31.07.2023 2565,81 2,5% 7,7% -14,6% -24,8%
Cynk 3M USD/t 31.07.2023 2565,00 2,7% 7,4% -13,7% -22,5%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 31.07.2023 86,67 -2,3% -2,7% 3,2% 7,3%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 28.07.2023 119,50 -10,3% 1,3% -46,9% -59,1%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 31.07.2023 948,70 1,8% 23,5% -6,1% -16,5%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 31.07.2023 871,16 1,5% 25,8% -5,9% -17,6%