|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|8800,00
|2,0%
|5,7%
|5,2%
|11,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|8831,50
|2,0%
|6,2%
|5,5%
|11,5%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|2145,75
|-0,4%
|0,1%
|-8,2%
|5,3%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|2149,00
|-0,4%
|2,4%
|-6,3%
|5,6%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|2244,81
|2,7%
|6,4%
|-4,5%
|-10,4%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|2282,50
|2,7%
|6,1%
|-4,0%
|-8,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|28642,00
|-0,6%
|4,3%
|15,7%
|13,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|28637,00
|-0,4%
|6,9%
|15,4%
|14,3%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|22076,00
|0,0%
|8,5%
|-26,1%
|-6,4%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|22293,00
|-0,1%
|8,7%
|-25,8%
|-5,6%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|2565,81
|2,5%
|7,7%
|-14,6%
|-24,8%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|2565,00
|2,7%
|7,4%
|-13,7%
|-22,5%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|31.07.2023
|86,67
|-2,3%
|-2,7%
|3,2%
|7,3%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|28.07.2023
|119,50
|-10,3%
|1,3%
|-46,9%
|-59,1%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|948,70
|1,8%
|23,5%
|-6,1%
|-16,5%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|31.07.2023
|871,16
|1,5%
|25,8%
|-5,9%
|-17,6%
