|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|8594,25
|-2,3%
|3,3%
|2,7%
|9,9%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|8631,00
|-2,3%
|3,8%
|3,1%
|10,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|2144,76
|0,0%
|0,1%
|-8,2%
|4,2%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|2147,00
|-0,1%
|2,3%
|-6,4%
|4,5%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|2209,06
|-1,6%
|4,7%
|-6,0%
|-9,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|2255,50
|-1,2%
|4,8%
|-5,2%
|-7,2%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|27625,00
|-3,6%
|0,6%
|11,6%
|10,1%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|27724,00
|-3,2%
|3,5%
|11,8%
|11,3%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|22143,00
|0,3%
|8,8%
|-25,9%
|-5,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|22358,00
|0,3%
|9,0%
|-25,6%
|-5,2%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|2567,30
|0,1%
|7,8%
|-14,5%
|-25,4%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|2569,00
|0,2%
|7,6%
|-13,6%
|-22,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|01.08.2023
|85,10
|-1,8%
|-4,5%
|1,3%
|2,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|120,00
|0,4%
|1,7%
|-46,7%
|-56,0%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|951,21
|0,3%
|23,9%
|-5,8%
|-12,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|01.08.2023
|873,11
|0,2%
|26,1%
|-5,7%
|-13,2%
komentarze (0)