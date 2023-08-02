Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 01.08.2023 8594,25 -2,3% 3,3% 2,7% 9,9%
Miedź 3M USD/t 01.08.2023 8631,00 -2,3% 3,8% 3,1% 10,4%
Ołów spot USD/t 01.08.2023 2144,76 0,0% 0,1% -8,2% 4,2%
Ołów 3M USD/t 01.08.2023 2147,00 -0,1% 2,3% -6,4% 4,5%
Aluminium spot USD/t 01.08.2023 2209,06 -1,6% 4,7% -6,0% -9,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 01.08.2023 2255,50 -1,2% 4,8% -5,2% -7,2%
Cyna spot USD/t 01.08.2023 27625,00 -3,6% 0,6% 11,6% 10,1%
Cyna 3M USD/t 01.08.2023 27724,00 -3,2% 3,5% 11,8% 11,3%
Nikiel spot USD/t 01.08.2023 22143,00 0,3% 8,8% -25,9% -5,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 01.08.2023 22358,00 0,3% 9,0% -25,6% -5,2%
Cynk spot USD/t 01.08.2023 2567,30 0,1% 7,8% -14,5% -25,4%
Cynk 3M USD/t 01.08.2023 2569,00 0,2% 7,6% -13,6% -22,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 01.08.2023 85,10 -1,8% -4,5% 1,3% 2,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 01.08.2023 120,00 0,4% 1,7% -46,7% -56,0%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 01.08.2023 951,21 0,3% 23,9% -5,8% -12,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 01.08.2023 873,11 0,2% 26,1% -5,7% -13,2%