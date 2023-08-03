Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 02.08.2023 8469,24 -1,5% 1,8% 1,2% 8,5%
Miedź 3M USD/t 02.08.2023 8509,50 -1,4% 2,3% 1,6% 9,0%
Ołów spot USD/t 02.08.2023 2145,25 0,0% 0,1% -8,2% 4,7%
Ołów 3M USD/t 02.08.2023 2146,50 0,0% 2,2% -6,4% 4,7%
Aluminium spot USD/t 02.08.2023 2158,76 -2,3% 2,3% -8,1% -10,8%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 02.08.2023 2209,00 -2,1% 2,7% -7,1% -8,5%
Cyna spot USD/t 02.08.2023 27308,00 -1,1% -0,6% 10,3% 11,7%
Cyna 3M USD/t 02.08.2023 27418,00 -1,1% 2,4% 10,5% 13,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 02.08.2023 21339,00 -3,6% 4,9% -28,6% -4,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 02.08.2023 21560,00 -3,6% 5,1% -28,2% -4,1%
Cynk spot USD/t 02.08.2023 2479,50 -3,4% 4,1% -17,4% -27,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 02.08.2023 2482,50 -3,4% 4,0% -16,5% -25,0%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 02.08.2023 83,45 -1,9% -6,3% -0,6% -0,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 02.08.2023 115,00 -4,2% -2,5% -48,9% -57,8%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 02.08.2023 945,82 -0,6% 23,2% -6,3% -11,8%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 02.08.2023 867,02 -0,7% 25,2% -6,4% -12,3%