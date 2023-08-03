|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|8469,24
|-1,5%
|1,8%
|1,2%
|8,5%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|8509,50
|-1,4%
|2,3%
|1,6%
|9,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|2145,25
|0,0%
|0,1%
|-8,2%
|4,7%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|2146,50
|0,0%
|2,2%
|-6,4%
|4,7%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|2158,76
|-2,3%
|2,3%
|-8,1%
|-10,8%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|2209,00
|-2,1%
|2,7%
|-7,1%
|-8,5%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|27308,00
|-1,1%
|-0,6%
|10,3%
|11,7%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|27418,00
|-1,1%
|2,4%
|10,5%
|13,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|21339,00
|-3,6%
|4,9%
|-28,6%
|-4,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|21560,00
|-3,6%
|5,1%
|-28,2%
|-4,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|2479,50
|-3,4%
|4,1%
|-17,4%
|-27,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|2482,50
|-3,4%
|4,0%
|-16,5%
|-25,0%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|02.08.2023
|83,45
|-1,9%
|-6,3%
|-0,6%
|-0,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|115,00
|-4,2%
|-2,5%
|-48,9%
|-57,8%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|945,82
|-0,6%
|23,2%
|-6,3%
|-11,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|867,02
|-0,7%
|25,2%
|-6,4%
|-12,3%
