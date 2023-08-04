Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 03.08.2023 8570,50 1,2% 2,1% 2,5% 11,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 03.08.2023 8611,00 1,2% 2,5% 2,9% 12,2%
Ołów spot USD/t 03.08.2023 2149,75 0,2% 1,1% -8,0% 6,3%
Ołów 3M USD/t 03.08.2023 2157,00 0,5% 3,1% -5,9% 6,5%
Aluminium spot USD/t 03.08.2023 2179,80 1,0% 3,2% -7,2% -8,4%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 03.08.2023 2230,00 1,0% 3,4% -6,2% -6,2%
Cyna spot USD/t 03.08.2023 27946,00 2,3% -0,5% 12,9% 14,3%
Cyna 3M USD/t 03.08.2023 28023,00 2,2% 2,4% 13,0% 15,6%
Nikiel spot USD/t 03.08.2023 21369,00 0,1% 4,7% -28,5% -4,1%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 03.08.2023 21607,00 0,2% 5,0% -28,1% -3,2%
Cynk spot USD/t 03.08.2023 2489,25 0,4% 5,7% -17,1% -26,5%
Cynk 3M USD/t 03.08.2023 2485,00 0,1% 5,1% -16,4% -24,2%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 03.08.2023 84,77 1,6% -2,9% 1,0% -1,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 02.08.2023 115,00 -4,2% -2,5% -48,9% -57,8%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 03.08.2023 966,11 2,2% 29,4% -4,3% -10,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 03.08.2023 887,43 2,4% 31,2% -4,1% -11,4%