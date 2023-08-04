|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|8570,50
|1,2%
|2,1%
|2,5%
|11,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|8611,00
|1,2%
|2,5%
|2,9%
|12,2%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|2149,75
|0,2%
|1,1%
|-8,0%
|6,3%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|2157,00
|0,5%
|3,1%
|-5,9%
|6,5%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|2179,80
|1,0%
|3,2%
|-7,2%
|-8,4%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|2230,00
|1,0%
|3,4%
|-6,2%
|-6,2%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|27946,00
|2,3%
|-0,5%
|12,9%
|14,3%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|28023,00
|2,2%
|2,4%
|13,0%
|15,6%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|21369,00
|0,1%
|4,7%
|-28,5%
|-4,1%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|21607,00
|0,2%
|5,0%
|-28,1%
|-3,2%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|2489,25
|0,4%
|5,7%
|-17,1%
|-26,5%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|2485,00
|0,1%
|5,1%
|-16,4%
|-24,2%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|03.08.2023
|84,77
|1,6%
|-2,9%
|1,0%
|-1,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|115,00
|-4,2%
|-2,5%
|-48,9%
|-57,8%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|966,11
|2,2%
|29,4%
|-4,3%
|-10,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|03.08.2023
|887,43
|2,4%
|31,2%
|-4,1%
|-11,4%
