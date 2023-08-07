|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|8523,25
|-0,6%
|2,1%
|1,9%
|10,4%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|8573,00
|-0,4%
|2,6%
|2,4%
|10,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|2120,30
|-1,4%
|0,4%
|-9,3%
|3,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|2127,50
|-1,4%
|1,6%
|-7,2%
|4,0%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|2182,85
|0,1%
|2,8%
|-7,1%
|-9,4%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|2232,50
|0,1%
|3,0%
|-6,1%
|-7,1%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|27632,00
|-1,1%
|-1,7%
|11,6%
|11,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|27700,00
|-1,2%
|1,4%
|11,7%
|12,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|21082,00
|-1,3%
|3,7%
|-29,5%
|-4,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|21310,00
|-1,4%
|3,9%
|-29,1%
|-4,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|2506,50
|0,7%
|4,3%
|-16,5%
|-29,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|2504,00
|0,8%
|3,9%
|-15,8%
|-27,4%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|04.08.2023
|83,65
|-1,3%
|-4,1%
|-0,4%
|-3,4%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|02.08.2023
|115,00
|-4,2%
|-2,5%
|-48,9%
|-57,8%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|953,80
|-1,3%
|25,2%
|-5,6%
|-9,0%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|04.08.2023
|875,12
|-1,4%
|26,4%
|-5,5%
|-9,4%
